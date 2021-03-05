Miley Cyrus signs new contract with Columbia

Bang showbiz

March 5, 2021

Miley Cyrus announced her signing to Columbia Records – the same label as her sister Noah Cyrus

Miley Cyrus signed a new recording contract with Columbia Records.

The ‘WTF Do I Know’ singer signed on the dotted line for her new contract with the big label after leaving RCA Records where she was on the roster since 2013 which released her latest studio album, ‘Plastic Hearts ”.

Along with a snap of her holding her paper contract in hand, she wrote on her Instagram story: WHEN I DON’T WORK. IM RUNS MY MF BUSINESS. LETS RIDE. (sic) “

Miley who released three albums with RCA joins her sister Noah Cyrus on Columbia.

Label CEO Ron Perry is said to have personally courted the 28-year-old superstar.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for the release date of Miley’s Metallica cover album.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ hitmaker recently revealed that Sir Elton John is tingling ivories over his take on the heavy metal titan’s 1991 classic ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

The record also features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and 18-time Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

She flipped: I did a cover of Metallica from Nothing Else Matters with Elton John on the piano. I have Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So many stars [are] in this group.

“I’m so excited about this collaboration. I’m really thrilled. I love when the ingredients don’t quite match.”

Miley performed a version of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

Hitmaker “Prisoner” first announced the project in October.

She said, “We worked on a Metallica cover album and I’m working on that.

We were fortunate to be able to continue working on our art during it all. [the coronavirus pandemic]. At first it didn’t seem inspiring to me and now I’ve been totally on fire.

The music of James Hetfield and co also inspired “Plastic Hearts”.

She said previously: In my [live] sets, I’m covering Britney Spears on Metallica, so my record will be a reflection of who I am, which is just kind of all the different pieces of inspiration and influence.