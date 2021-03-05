Entertainment
Miley Cyrus signs new contract with Columbia
- Bang showbiz
- March 5, 2021
Miley Cyrus announced her signing to Columbia Records – the same label as her sister Noah Cyrus
Miley Cyrus signed a new recording contract with Columbia Records.
The ‘WTF Do I Know’ singer signed on the dotted line for her new contract with the big label after leaving RCA Records where she was on the roster since 2013 which released her latest studio album, ‘Plastic Hearts ”.
Along with a snap of her holding her paper contract in hand, she wrote on her Instagram story: WHEN I DON’T WORK. IM RUNS MY MF BUSINESS. LETS RIDE. (sic) “
Miley who released three albums with RCA joins her sister Noah Cyrus on Columbia.
Label CEO Ron Perry is said to have personally courted the 28-year-old superstar.
Meanwhile, fans are still waiting for the release date of Miley’s Metallica cover album.
The ‘Midnight Sky’ hitmaker recently revealed that Sir Elton John is tingling ivories over his take on the heavy metal titan’s 1991 classic ‘Nothing Else Matters’.
The record also features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and 18-time Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
She flipped: I did a cover of Metallica from Nothing Else Matters with Elton John on the piano. I have Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So many stars [are] in this group.
“I’m so excited about this collaboration. I’m really thrilled. I love when the ingredients don’t quite match.”
Miley performed a version of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ at the Glastonbury Festival in 2019.
Hitmaker “Prisoner” first announced the project in October.
She said, “We worked on a Metallica cover album and I’m working on that.
We were fortunate to be able to continue working on our art during it all. [the coronavirus pandemic]. At first it didn’t seem inspiring to me and now I’ve been totally on fire.
The music of James Hetfield and co also inspired “Plastic Hearts”.
She said previously: In my [live] sets, I’m covering Britney Spears on Metallica, so my record will be a reflection of who I am, which is just kind of all the different pieces of inspiration and influence.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]