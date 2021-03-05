Tom Cruise as collateral and 9 other times an actor performed against the guy

When an actor becomes a big enough star, he can be categorized by a type. Liam Neeson has been stuck playing action heroes seeking revenge since the unexpected success of TakenJennifer Aniston has starred in the romantic comedy Rachel Greene throughout her career, and Dwayne The Rock Johnson would never dare to play an unpleasant role.

Getting typed can prevent actors from exploring other genres and roles. However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Several actors had the opportunity to break with this type and surprise the audience with a radically different type of character. After all, Tom Cruise did it in Collateralwhen he played a cold-hearted hitman, and he’s certainly not the only one pushing himself.

ten Tom Cruise in Guarantee (2004)

Tom Cruise had made a career out of playing clear heroes in action movies like Impossible mission and Top Gun.However, he ended up surprising everyone by taking on the role of a callous hitman alongside Jamie Foxx’s restless cab driver in Collateral.

Cruise also starred against the guy a few years later in the Hollywood satire of Ben Stillers. Thunder in the tropics, in which he plays the ruthless, bald, rude and giant-handed studio director Les Grossmans.

9 Robin Williams in an Hour Photo (2002)

Due to his experience in stand-up, Robin Williams’ leading roles were in comedies. However, he ended up proving himself as a dramatic actor in films like Goodwill hunting and Circle of Missing Poets.

Until 2002, Williams’ dramatic roles had a fair amount of heat. However, that quickly changed when he ended up playing the role of a serial killer in Christopher Nolans’ English remake. Insomnia and an obsessive stalker in Mark Romaneks One hour photo.

8 Albert Brooks in Drive (2011)

With directorial efforts like Real life and Lost in america, Albert Brooks created a neurotic comic style that led him to become a household name in Hollywood. He brought his warm comic book character to a wider audience in Pixars The world of Nemo.

However, Brooks did a full 180-degree turn on this on-screen character when he was cast to play a sadistic crime boss in neo-noir slick Nicolas Winding Refns. Drive.

7 Wesley Snipes In To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar (1995)

Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo changed everyone’s perception of them when they became drag queens in the road trip comedy To Wong Foo, thank you for everything! Julie newmar.

After Snipes made a name for himself in the early 90s as an action hero in films like Passenger 57 and The Demolisher, the film marked a radical departure from its usual type. The film also showed that manhood is not inherently tied to constant displays of strength and brutality, delivering a new kind of positive masculinity by embodying the art of drag beautifully.

6 Vince Vaughn In Brawl In Cell Block 99 (2017)

Throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, Vince Vaughn became one of the biggest comedy stars in the world, complementing a laid-back on-screen character with sympathetic turns into scorching hits, such as Swingers, Old school, and Wedding crashers.

However, he too ended up exiting the genre in 2017. In S. Craig Zahlers, ultraviolent neo-noir actor Brawl in Cell Block 99, Vaughn plays a hard-as-nails convict who has been forced to beat and fight his way through an underground prison to save the life of his unborn child.

5 Heath Ledger in the Dark Knight (2008)

Much like when Michael Keaton was cast for Batman, there were a ton of fan complaints when Heath Ledger was cast as the Joker in Christopher Nolans. The black Knight, because the character was a major change from his usual type.

Where Keaton was, above all, a comedic actor before being cast as Bruce Wayne, Ledger was a beloved teenager before playing the Clown Prince of Crime. Inspired by Sid Vicious and Alex DeLarge, Ledger gave an unforgettable performance in The black Knight this won him a posthumous Oscar.

4 Denzel Washington in Practice Day (2001)

Denzel Washington had made a career out of playing heroes like fictional journalist Gray Grantham and true civil rights leader Malcolm X. However, Washington decided to accept the challenge of playing a villain in the crime thriller. Training day.

Washington won the Oscar for Best Actor for his turn in Training day. He plays crooked detective Alonzo Harris, who takes rookie Ethan Hawke on his first day and introduces him to rampant corruption in the LAPD.

3 Samuel L. Jackson in Unbreakable (2000)

After his Oscar nominated performance as a confident hitman in Quentin Tarantinos pulp Fiction, Samuel L. Jackson often received a bunch of roles that saw him play gangsters and thugs.

However, in M. Night Shyamalans UnbreakableJackson played the guy as a comic book nerd obsessed with finding the next superhero. He will later reprise this role in 2019.

2 Charlize Theron in Monster (2003)

Long before she led Gal Gadot in the Wonder woman movies, Patty Jenkins created a very different type of female icon Monster, his biopic of the serial killer Aileen Wuornos.

Charlize Theron, one of the film producers, underwent a massive physical transformation to star in Monster. She went to darker places than ever to capture Wuornos’ curious personality and ended up winning an Oscar for it.

1 Henry Fonda in Once Upon a Time in the West (1968)

Henry Fonda made a name for himself playing crisp, crisp heroes. Sergio Leone made the creative decision to cast him against the guy in his spaghetti western epic Once upon a Time in the West. Far from the heroes he usually plays, his Once upon a time the character is a nosy sociopath who had no moral compass.

When Leone launched the film, he said: Picture this: the camera shows a gunman from the waist down pulling his gun and shooting a running child. The camera tilts towards the gunman’s face and … his Henry Fonda.

