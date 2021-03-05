Why my teenager gave Woody Allen a pass





In this atmosphere of abdicated authority, Manhattan had to avoid certain criticisms. Tellingly, Mr. Allens’ interest in the movie, Tracy, doesn’t even have a last name. Her parents never appear, and they are barely referenced. The tone of the film even spares you a moment of tension as you wonder if Tracys’ dad is going to barge in. Elaines, where his daughter is going to have dinner with Isaac and his friends, and asks to know what is going on, in the name of reason. These friends, in turn, do not question Isaac or his choices. The relationship seems perfectly reasonable to them on the grounds that Tracy is gorgeous and brilliant. Isaac is presented as a man of irreproachable character because he dislikes crude commercialism, drugs and infidelity. Mariel Hemingway, who has played Tracy with great success, has spent her time on the Manhattan plateau doing her homework and skipping rope. She was 16 years old. In a brief published in 2015, she said that after the film was made, Mr. Allen asked her to travel to Paris with him. She hadn’t recounted this anecdote to suggest he was scary, she said in an interview at the time. But instead she was trying to show how lonely she had been. My parents weren’t going to step in and say, I’m sorry, Mr. Allen, you’re too old for our then 18-year-old daughter, she said. It was always up to me to find my voice. For a short time in college, when so many of us were looking for ourselves, I attended weekly group therapy sessions with a woman my age who was dealing with the effects of a relationship that was overwhelming. had started, with the encouragement of her parents, when she was 15 years old. The man was ten years older. Shocking as it may be, I still haven’t made the kind of connections that could have diminished my affection for Manhattan. The Allen-Farrow scandal erupted in August 1992, surprisingly enough as the city tabloids were still well fed by the story of a Long Island teenager, Amy Fisher, who three months earlier shot and injured the woman. of the 38-year-old automobile. mechanic with whom she had had an affair. Joey Buttafuoco quickly became an object of derision, an easy role to play when one lacks the cash and sophistication that so often smooth the rough edges of depravity. What was he doing with Amy Fisher? He did not take her to the Philharmonic. Yet we were far from a turning point. Jerry Seinfeld suffered less disapproval when, in 1993, at the height of his TV stardom, he began dating an Upper East Side Nightingale-Bamford School senior he had met in Central Park. His comic book comrades ripped him off; many ordinary people found the relationship unpleasant. But a year later, People magazine, as if to dispel a misunderstanding, featured the couple on the cover under the headline: Look Whos in Love: Jerry Seinfeld, 39, and Shoshanna Lonstein, 18, Make a Story of improbable love. If an image like this is unthinkable today, it’s because young women demanded that we stop normalizing exploitative relationships where my own generation couldn’t. After watching Allen v. Farrow, I returned to Manhattan for the first time in at least 15 years. It turned out that this didn’t require engaging tortured questions about the separation of art from man, as it was easy enough to separate art from reverence.

