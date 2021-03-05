Meetings of actor Ken Watanabe with 3/11 victims “ the work of a lifetime ”

TOKYO (Kyodo) – When northeastern Japan marks the 10th anniversary of the mega-earthquake and tsunami that hit the region on March 11, 2011, triggering a subsequent nuclear disaster, actor Ken Watanabe, despite a decade of efforts to meet survivors to offer comfort and encouragement, is not intended to be in sight.





Handwritten messages from Japanese actor Ken Watanabe are faxed to K-port cafe. (Photo courtesy of K-DASH / Kyodo)





Japanese actor Ken Watanabe serves a meal at the K-port cafe he opened in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture. (Photo courtesy of K-DASH / Kyodo)

But wherever he is that day, when he says the spotlight should be on the victims, that will only mark a brief step back from what he has come to feel like “the job of the victim.” ‘a life”.

In a recent online interview with Kyodo News, the 61-year-old star of Hollywood blockbusters such as “The Last Samurai” and “Inception,” as well as numerous domestic films, said he felt he had “personally met and spoken to several tens of thousands of people. “survivors from across the region, from the immediate aftermath of the disaster to the present day, as they seek to rebuild their lives.

With his interactions tending to focus in recent years on the town of Kesennuma, he even says that when asked what his hobby is his answer now is to name the coastal community of some 60,000 people, one of the hardest hit by the disaster.

“It’s not that easy to like it,” he adds with a smile of his meetings with residents of Miyagi Prefecture town, some of whom he now calls friends. “It’s something much deeper. But if I didn’t like it, that wouldn’t be my hobby, right?”

When the first tremors of the earthquake were felt, Watanabe was on a plane returning from the United States. Within weeks, however, he was visiting the evacuation shelters.

“I was driven by this desire to do something” after seeing images of the terrible damage caused by the disaster when it landed in Japan, he recalls.

One of the most engraved encounters in his memory is that of a man who seemed to have his feelings under control at first, but whom Watanabe later learned had lost his daughters. The man only broke down in tears when he came back to comfort him.

“I just had to embrace what they were going through with them… I spoke to them, I hugged them. In my own way, I hope I was able to give them comfort,” Watanabe said, nominated for an Oscar. for “The Last Samurai” in 2003.

In the aftermath of the disaster, he also launched the Unite for Japan website to solicit donations and rally other celebrities, including American actor Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom he starred in “Inception” in 2010, to post stories. posts of support on a website he established called “kizuna311.”

Watanabe remembered how residents he had spoken to in those early days told him of their anxiety about being forgotten eventually. So he surprised them when he visited the exact same places the following year – and then continued to travel around the area.

He opened a cafe in Kesennuma, which has seen many of its buildings flooded or washed away by the tsunami, near the port seven and a half years ago after learning from the local community that they had “lost a place where people could get together and have fun. ”

Called K-port, it also serves as an event space and gallery, and its logo bears an image of a lighthouse that is part of the letter K.

The light emanating from the lighthouse is symbolic of the darkness that gripped Kesennuma, Watanabe says. About a month after the disaster, the city still had “no street lights” and was “absolutely dark with virtually no noise”.

Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, Watanabe traveled to Kesennuma once a month in Japan. It would help think about the cafe menu. Normally, the cafe, which opened in November 2013, hosts a Christmas dinner every year where Watanabe, dressed in a costume, serves a full meal.

With the actor often in the limelight, it was a place where he felt he could strip that public part of him and just hang out with friends.

Now unable to visit, he maintains his connection to K-port with daily faxed handwritten messages about his thoughts for the day.

“It takes five minutes to write it down, and overall 10 minutes including sending, and during that time I think about Kesennuma. It’s my way of saying I’m connected to them,” he said. .

The culture of “kizuna” – the Japanese word for bonding people or emotional bonds – is close to Watanabe’s heart. In addition to using the word in the name of the website he started right after the disaster, he also spoke about kizuna at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2012.

But that’s not something that can be taken for granted, he said, recalling a recent meeting with young people in Kamaishi, Iwate prefecture, another disaster-stricken area, and the feelings that they voiced 10 years after the disaster.

“These young people were in college or high school when they experienced the disaster. They experienced the spirit of compassion and compassion towards the people around them and overcame difficulties together. then the spirit of mutual support gradually fades, ”he said.

This makes the upcoming anniversary an important time to remember the strength and resilience that people have gained from kizuna cultivation.

“Looking back over those 10 years, this is just a time to remember how we support each other and how we got past those times,” Watanabe said.

The actor’s commitment to reaching disaster victims predates the disaster of March 11. He had wanted to do something after the great Hanshin earthquake of 1995 that hit Kobe and surrounding areas in western Japan, but he was undergoing treatment for leukemia. When an earthquake hit his hometown of Niigata, he was shooting the movie “Memoirs of a Geisha” in Los Angeles.

Last year Watanabe, who also starred in the Broadway hit “King and I” and received a Tony nomination for it, had the chance to “fully use my acting skills to send a message.” when he starred in “Fukushima 50”, a film that chronicles the struggles of workers at the Fukushima Daiichi plant to bring it under control after the tsunami triggered the meltdown of the reactors. The men were later nicknamed “Fukushima 50” for their heroic actions.

Watanabe plays the role of the late Masao Yoshida, head of the Fukushima Daiichi factory who led the factory’s stabilization efforts.

“I wanted people to know that there were men who staked their lives to save Japan,” Watanabe said.

Watanabe is determined to keep his passion to help rebuild Kesennuma alive. For the future, his cafe plans to collaborate with restaurants and cafes in a shopping center built in the city for a festival in the fall.

But when the memories of the 10th anniversary take place, Watanabe says, he will be somewhere out of the spotlight, praying quietly.