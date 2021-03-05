Late actor Chadwick Boseman and others win Golden Globes as overseas media group denounces lack of diversity | Richmond Free Press

LOS ANGELES – The organization that hosted the Golden Globes said it was hatching a plan to recruit black members after it came under heavy criticism for its lack of diverse membership.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said in a statement Feb. 26 that an action plan was being developed to admit black members. The group currently has 87 members who are journalists, but none are black.

Former HFPA chairman Meher Tatna told Variety in an interview that the organization has not had a black member for nearly two decades. The Mumbai-born chairman of the board said she can’t remember when there was a black member, but said the organization will keep trying.

Some, including Times Up and presenter Sterling K. Brown, are among those who have criticized the lack of inclusion and diversity of HFPAs. The initial review came just days before the Golden Globe Awards broadcast live last Sunday.

But the awards co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler addressed it early on in the ceremony: Even with silly things, inclusiveness is important.

Jane Fonda made this a theme of her powerful speech by accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. And the HFPA quickly vowed on stage to change. We recognize that we have our own work to do, said Vice President Helen Hoehne. We need to have black journalists in our organization.

The late Chadwick Boseman won the award for Best Actor in a Drama for his last role in My Raineys Black Bottom. Although expected, the announcement did not dampen the emotional impact of his victory.

His widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, tearfully accepted the posthumous award in her honor, telling viewers that her husband, who died of colon cancer at age 43 before the film’s release, would say something beautiful, inspiring , something that would amplify that little voice. inside all of us who tells you that you can. It tells you to keep going, it reminds you of what you’re supposed to be doing at this point in history.

But, she said poignantly, I don’t have her words.

Mr Bosemans co-star Viola Davis could be seen crying as Ms Ledward spoke. She was not alone.

Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Black Panther president Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, becoming the fifth black artist to win a Golden Globe for Supporting Actor.

The Shaka King historical drama, which counts Black Panther director Ryan Coogler among its producers and is currently airing on HBO Max, traces the events leading up to Mr. Hamptons’ assassination and the involvement of the FBI informant William ONeal, played by LaKeith Stanfield. Mr. Kaluuya won the blessing of Mr. Hamptons’ fiancé and son by playing the part.

Technical difficulties, which persisted throughout the ceremony, almost prevented Mr. Kaluuya from delivering his acceptance speech, but he was eventually heard.

I gave it my all, he says of his role. And I couldn’t give it to a nobler man than President Fred Hampton. I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he thought, how brilliantly he spoke, and how brilliantly he loved.

A shocked Andra Day won Best Actress in a Drama for her film debut The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Known for her singing career, Ms. Day became the second black woman to win the category and the first to do so in 35 years.

Accepting the award practically with a crowd that included two of the film’s co-stars, her manager, her publicist, her parents and some of her family cousins, Ms. Day noted from her fellow nominees that she was in the presence of Giants as she thanked those involved in Lee Daniels’ bio-drama about the immortal jazz singer for their involvement in the story.

She then thanked Billie Holiday, transformative and dynamic, who just transformed me with this role, with her presence and with her spirit.

In the press room after her victory, Ms. Day stressed the importance of the award. What I take away from Billie more than anything is the strength of a black woman, she said. Knowing that the last person to win this award was Whoopi Goldberg in The Color Purple is therefore not indicative of the number of stories of black women being sensational told and must be told by the amazing talented actresses who do this.

She continued, on set they’d say, don’t worry, you’ll never have to go through this again. There aren’t a lot of meaty roles for black women. And I go, who the hell has meatier roles and meatier stories than black women? So I take this strength with me. This woman (Mrs. Holiday) took it all on her own. She is the godmother of civil rights and I take this strength with me.

Director Chloe Zhao became the first Asian woman to win the Best Director award for her haunting and elegant looks

Nomadland, a film about homeless Americans. It was the first female director Globe in almost 40 years since Barbra Streisand won for Yentl.

Ms. Zhao said that the film, at its core for me, is a pilgrimage through grief and healing. For anyone who has been through this difficult and beautiful journey at some point in their life, we are not saying goodbye, we are saying, see you later.

Nomadland also won Best Picture in the Drama category, while Soul, an animated film about a college group teacher (Jamie Foxx) whose passion is jazz, won Best Picture from animation and best score (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste).

Actress Jane Fonda, who received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her impact on the entertainment world, used her acceptance speech to call for more diversity in Hollywood.

Ms Fonda, 83, said there was another story we were afraid to see and hear about ourselves in this industry, about the voices we respect and raise and ignore, to whom we offer a place at the table and to whom we are kept out. the rooms where decisions are made.

Past winners are Oprah Winfrey, Morgan Freeman, Meryl Streep, Sidney Poitier and Lucille Ball.