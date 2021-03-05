Caleb Followill on “ When You See Yourself ”

The wait was almost over. Until it doesn’t.

In February 2020, Kings of Leon updated their social media channels with the post, The W8 is almost done, “hinting that the Nashville rock bands’ eighth album was just around the corner.

But so was a global pandemic. Soon, the band’s touring plans evaporated and plan to release album # 8, their first since. 2016’s walls were quietly put on hold.

We had everything lined up, recalls singer Caleb Followill. We knew what we wanted to look and feel. We were working really, really hard. And then it all stopped, and we felt bad for our fans. We didn’t want to go out right now and be like, hey, we have an album, but you can’t hear it, you know?

“It was a bit difficult, but it gave us time to really think it over. I put the album away for at least three months before I even listened to it. And when I listened to it, I was happy. of what we had done. I didn’t want to go in and change anything. I felt like we had captured who we were at the time.

Fans of the group will finally see the full picture on Friday, with the release of album eight, When you see yourself. It’s a more personal and introspective turn for Followill and his bandmates (brothers Jared and Nathan Followill, along with his cousin Matthew), who went from a rowdy garage rock act to arena commanders in their early days. years.

Caleb, the group’s lead songwriter, got to this point in a roundabout way: by writing about other people and characters.

I never wanted to write a song that sounded like: Oh, woe to me, this is my life, this is my relationship, “he said.” But I felt like I was writing it under a different angle, and from what I considered (to be) someone else, there was a lot more honesty that came out, and a lot more of myself, in fact, shone.

Echoing, for example, was written about a few people who were institutionalized, Followill says. They obviously wanted to go out and live a life, so they created this fantasy of where they wanted to go. And then after (the pandemic) happened, I read the lyrics. And that meant something completely different from that.

Waking up early in the morning, he sang on the track. Waiting for the light of day / A whole new kind of feeling is on the way / I’m not afraid to know if we ever go out / We could be here forever without a doubt.

It’s one of the many moments in When You See Yourself that feel oddly prophetic. Another is Supermarket, a song Followill wrote over a decade ago, but hadn’t felt ready to put on an album until now. Most fans probably know him as Going Nowhere. Last March, when much of the United States had been on lockdown for two weeks, the band released a video under that name, with Followill playing Supermarket acoustically.

It’s a long, hard road until I can reach you, he sang. And I’ll hold on, hoping the sun is shining through / I’m not going anywhere, if you have the time.

It was kind of our way of giving our fans a little something to chew on while we tried to figure out what we were going to do, Followill says.

But it’s surprising to learn that even the video was recorded before the pandemic. It was a spontaneous suggestion from the director of the clips, Casey McGrath. In the middle of a photoshoot, he asked Followill to sit on a dingy sofa and play the song in one take. Weeks later, they retrieved the footage and saw it in a new light.

We could have released this (song) many times, says Followill. And it was important that it came out when he did.

Even before it was delayed, When You See Yourself marked the longest gap between Kings of Leon albums. The latest, Walls, arrived three weeks before the 2016 presidential election, and Followill says he’s been pretty glad he didn’t have a mic in hand during the past tumultuous years.

Although they eventually broke into the United States with their fourth album, 2008s Only By the Night, the United Kingdom has been the band’s most crucial area. They were still fairly anonymous on the Nashville club circuit when their first recordings caught fire across the Atlantic in 2003, and they’ve been giants there ever since.

Back when the band first spoke of the w8, a massive UK gig list was looming on the horizon. At the moment, the band still have a few delayed concerts in the arena scheduled for mid-June. Whatever the schedule, Followill thinks they haven’t rocked their last big crowd.

I think it’s gonna be better than before, actually, he said. I think everyone is a bit more educated and will find safer ways to do it.

But ultimately, he adds, I want it to be a sweaty and drunken shenanigans. I want big concert vibes. I want the crazy people to come back.

Perhaps the mad will return by 2023, which marks the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Youth and Young Manhood, and could be celebrated with a special concert or two.

We always talk about this stuff, says Followill. I can’t believe it’s already so close. A friend of mine from The Strokes sent me a picture the other day of our tour together. And I think it was probably 3 o’clock. And I was like, Man, that was almost 20 years ago. And he was like, … I didn’t even think about it. But yeah, we’ll find something creative and cool to do. I mean, we always like to go back to small venues, however lucky we are. It’s very scary to do that. It’s much easier for me to sing in front of 20,000 people than to sing in front of 50 people, up close like that. But we’ll find a way.