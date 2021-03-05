Did Paramount Pictures insist on playing a white actor in ‘Coming to America’?





Why no note on this article? This is a trending topic but has not yet been rated by Snopes for the reasons well set out below.

Eddie Murphy’s classic comedy Coming to America, released in 1988, tells the story of a pampered African crown prince who travels from the fictional nation of Zamunda to the New York borough of Queens in search of love. Thanks in part to the March 5, 2021 release of its sequel, Coming 2 America, new stories about the production of original films are appearing 32 years later. A story that has grasped significant attention this is how Louie Anderson became Mauritius, an eternally optimistic fast-food restaurant. Responding to a question asked by Jimmy Kimmel on March 1, 2021, episode of his show, Murphy and Coming to America co-star Arsenio Hall explained that Anderson was chosen because the studio, Paramount Pictures, forced them to choose a white actor. I love Louie, said Hall, but I think we had to put Louie in it. Explaining further, Murphy told Kimmel that Paramount was like. the entire cast is black. And that was back in the 80s, so it was like, we have to have a white person and Louie, we knew him, we were cool with him and so Louie got into the movie. Anderson and Murphy had known each other from the stand-up scene. According to Hall, Paramount gave him a list of three white men and asked him who he would prefer to work with. The relevant part of this interview is here: Murphy told the same story in a appearance on Good Morning America, explaining that Louie Anderson was in Coming to America because the whole cast was black, and the studio was like, we’ve got to have someone white in the movie. So I was like, well, who’s the funniest white guy in the world and who’s a friend of mine? Louies perfect. In one Interview 2017 On the Sway in the Morning satellite radio show, Anderson shared his own version of his hiring for the film. In it, Anderson, Murphy, and Murphys entourage went to upscale Beverly Hills eatery, Ivy, and Anderson secretly grabbed the $ 660 tab. Murphy, Anderson said, offered her a role in Coming to America the next day: We note that, although different, the two stories are not at odds with each other. Anderson’s casting plans may well have been in place before Andersons’ trip to Ivy, Anderson conceded in the interview. Snopes has contacted Paramount Pictures and Coming to America executive producer Leslie Belzberg to confirm the Murphy and Halls account, and we’ll update our story if any new information comes to light. Because we have yet to hear from Paramount or others who can corroborate the Murphy and Halls story, we are not providing a note to the claim at this time.







