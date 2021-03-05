“Raya and the Last Dragon” Introduces a Flawed HeroExBulletin



toggle legend Disney Disney

The beautifully crafted Disney movie set will and rightly should be done Raya and the last dragon: A fantasy world inspired by a variety of Southeast Asian cultures.

For a company that has been setting up so many stories in the same generically European fairytale kingdom since 1937 (most recently in 2010 Tangled) it’s another in a long overdue series of steps to make the world depicted on the screen more like the world that emerges from it. It’s a lofty goal and a good unalloyed thing, but of course it also turns out to be good for Disney’s bottom line. Children want to see themselves on the screen; greater representation of different cultures means more children can more directly enjoy the disnefied thrills that white children have taken for granted for decades. Nationally and globally, that means more enthusiastic butts in seats (real or virtual).

In addition, the specific setting of Raya – a land divided into five nations potentially allows for a certain degree of specificity, compared to distinct cultural touchstones of Southeast Asia. And specificity, of course, is what seals the deal. The cultural details clearly observed and knowingly displayed are what transform the broad and abstract concept of screen representation into living, living stories with the power to reach out to us and make us feel that our experiences are not just valid and worthy, but have the potential to inspire others who may not share those experiences .

But Disney, at the end of the day, goes Disney. This is a company with a long history of throwing different cultures into its Cuisinart narrative, be it Maori or Polynesian (Moana) or Swedish, Nordic, Danish and Icelandic (Frozen) or … roughly all of Europe (Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, Tangled). The crucial difference, of course, is that European and Scandinavian cultural mashups are thick on the ground, while portrayals of Southeast Asian culture (s) in American media remain scarce. It is therefore disheartening, if not really surprising, to see unenthusiastic reactions critics of Southeast Asian origin, ranging from the broad approach of the salad film to the five nations it represents (a bit of Muay Thai here, a Vietnamese floating market there, Indonesian architecture there etc.) to the fact that much of his lead voice cast is made up of actors from East Asia. Disney needs to improve in this area, and the insightful reviews coming from inside the house offer them a solid and actionable path.

Here is something that Raya and the last dragon clearly and unambiguously gets it right, however: the Disney Princess as the flawed hero.

Pop quiz, hotshot: What was Cinderella’s defining character trait? Pretty? Ariel? Rapunzel?

Their “I want more than that”, their desire and their determination, you say? Wrong. It’s an opening song, a statement of principles, not a personality.

Here is the answer: they had no personality. No inner lives. No contradictory impulses. And that besides their esophageal body with hip bones, and their eyes so big they could have been creatures that evolved to live in benthic caverns, that’s what makes them look so flat, on a note and liabilities.

Raya, voiced wonderfully and with skillfully nuanced emotion by Kelly Marie Tran, is a Disney princess, technically: she’s the daughter of Chief Benja (voiced by Daniel Dae Kim) in a land called Heart. But she’s much more than that, she’s a warrior, on the one hand (the film’s many fight scenes are excitingly choreographed). And she’s something else, something that no Disney princess before her was: she’s complicated.

More specifically, she has trust issues. Large. Which makes sense, given that it was a sudden but inevitable betrayal that kicked off the glorified quest for salvage that forms the plot of the film.

If you’re not very careful during Raya’s opening monologue you’ll miss a lot, so here’s the bottom line: the earth was once whole and good and populated with (dragons?) Many dragons, but then one. purple cloud – monsters came and turned almost everyone to stone. The last remaining dragon, named Sisu, unleashed great power from a spherical gem, which banished the purple villains, but she vanished in the process. In the process, the people split into five warring and suspicious nations named after different parts of a dragon Talon, Fang, Spine, Tail, and Heart. Five hundred years later, an attempted peace talks breaks the Dragon Jewel into five pieces. Raya and her adorable buddy / Tuk-Tuk mount set out in search of Sisu and retrieve the five shards, reuniting the earth and people in the process.

From this rationale, you can perhaps discern that the basic mechanisms of RayaThe plot includes your standard fantasy epic starter kit. Where the film brilliantly comes to life is in the details: the stunning landscapes, the bustling cities, the vocal performance of Awkwafina as Sisu, the hilarious contributions from a certain badass toddler (no spoilers, but believe me), and the friendship between Sisu and Raya, which serves the intrigue even if it allows the wiggle room to exist on its own.

But back to Raya’s trust issues: the film cleverly anchors them in her reality as much as her psychology, it’s a fact that her wary and suspicious nature is perfectly suited to the dark and fallen world around her, and that the prospect Sisu’s sunny and upbeat leads to poor results over and over again. A smaller, more linear movie would find a faster path for Raya to finally recognize the good in others, but the storyline just keeps putting it off, exploring what happens, in a Disney animated film, for the nuance.

It’s her flawed nature that makes Raya the most compelling, likable, and tiered Disney Princess in the company’s long history and what makes Raya and the last dragon Disney’s best animated feature in many years.