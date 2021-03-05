Miami judge gives Mexican actor more time to prepare his defense following fatal road rage incident – NBC 6 South Florida





A Miami judge gave Pablo Lyle more time to prepare his defense after the Mexican actor was accused of beating an elderly man, who later died, during a road rage dispute. Judge Marlene Fernndez-Karavetsos on Thursday accepted a request from Lyle’s lawyer to provisionally postpone the trial from March 15 to June 7. On May 27, there will be a case check again to confirm that all parties are ready. Lyle’s trial was originally set for February, but also due to a request from Lyle, it was postponed by a judge. This time, the date change involved a Zoom meeting that lasted less than five minutes and included Lyle’s attorney Bruce Lehr and Philip Reizenstein, and prosecutor Eileen Keeley. Lyle, who lives at his sister’s house in Miami, claims he’s innocent. The star of the Mexican telenovela “Mi adorable maldicin” and the Netflix series “Yankee” currently has a GPS ankle monitor that allows authorities to monitor her movements at all times. “We are always preparing,” Lehr said, asking for 45 to 60 more days to prepare for the trial. The Florida 11th Circuit Court judge suggested dates in May and June and asked the defense if that would give them enough time. “Maybe,” Lehr replied. Lyle’s legal battle has lasted almost two years, since April 2019, and the actor is not licensed to work in the United States. The incident in question took place in 2019 at the end of March, when Lyle’s brother-in-law took him with his wife and two children to the Miami airport. Before arriving at the airport, the group had an argument with Juan Ricardo Hernndez, 63. Security footage showed Hernndez exiting his vehicle at a red light and approaching the window of Lyle’s car to accuse them of cutting him off. The brother-in-law got out of his car and started arguing with Hernndez, but when he saw the car start to move he came home. Lyle got out of the passenger seat and ran towards Hernndez, and footage shows him punching the man’s face. Hernndez remained motionless on the ground as Lyle and his family left. The actor was detained hours later at the airport, where he planned to catch a flight to Mexico. Hernndez was pronounced dead in hospital four days later due to brain injury from the trauma. Lyle argued that he acted in defense because he had suspicions that the man could attack with a gun, but these arguments were rejected by a previous judge.







