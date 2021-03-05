Aaron Rodgers talks about what he reads while hosting “Jeopardy!” and fatherhood

Aaron Rodgers spoke about his definition of true success, what he reads, his Jeopardy! the duties of welcoming guests, the importance of meditation and fatherhood during a live Instagram chat on Thursday.

The topic of becoming a dad has rarely come up in interviews with the Green Bay Packers quarterback, but then again, Rodgers has never been engaged before.

During an almost 40-minute conversation with Julien Tornare, CEO of Zenith, the Swiss luxury watchmaker for which Rodgers is the new brand ambassador, he spoke about his recent engagement with actress Shailene Woodley.

Obviously, this is the best thing that happened to me last year, he said.

The two later opened up about Rodgers’ competitive driving and the advice he might have for others striving to achieve their goals, which made Tornare question what accomplishments were still in store for him.

I think the next big challenge will be being a dad, I think, Rodgers said. … I’m in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school or college are now fathers and have families of their own. It might not be in the immediate future, but definitely something that I’m really looking forward to. It will be a really fun challenge.

I’ve done a really good job taking care of myself for the past 37 years and can’t wait to take care of another life at some point too, he said. I just think it will be so much fun. I have dreamed of what this would look like, and I get really excited about this chapter every time it comes up. “

Rodgers is clean-shaven in the video, which generated a constant stream of comments from viewers about his youth. He said it was his cooldown both physically and mentally. Her plans for the next month include a return to her workout routine, a trip to the United States, and reading a few books.

He also mentioned the Aaron Rodgers COVID-19 Small Business Fund he launched in February to help 80 restaurants and stores in his hometown of Chico, Calif., and throughout Butte County. He donated $ 1 million to the fund.

On what motivates him:We must have something within us that motivates us. I believe that every successful person has a competitive drive for excellence, and success for me is not about money or status. Success is about doing your best and being comfortable looking in the mirror, going to sleep at night knowing that you have done your best. This is real success.

Advice to others to achieve their goals:We all need to know more. We need to turn the phone down a bit more and read more books, because learning what’s going on, learning about the past is how to build a better future, and I really believe that. Knowledge is power in this world.

What he read:He read Tom Robbins’ Still Life with Woodpecker during the season. He is an outlaw. He is a rebel. It’s about an outlaw guy meeting a girl and they have this crazy roller coaster of a romance and a lot of crazy things are happening.

He mainly reads non-fiction. He is a fan of Jon Krakauer and Malcolm Gladwell and reads The Alchemist “by Paulo Coelho every year.

That’s one thing I really tried to focus on this year, and that was perspective. I think in life, if we focus too much on what we don’t have, we miss out on the blessings that are right in front of us, “he said.” I think that’s really what it is. is the Alchemist.

Why meditation is an important part of his daily routine:Finding the time, without the television or the phone, to sit in silence is healing, he said.

Being able to calm your mind and have intentions and focus on the things that are important to you and drown it all out. We live in a world where we were constantly distracted and we need stimulation.

Sure host host Jeopardy! for 10 nights from April 5: He recorded his episodes in January.

I liked it. I had a blast … It was something I was really looking forward to after the season. I’ve just had a love for this show for so long.

I was truly honored to be there and feel like I did justice to the memory (of Alex Trebek) and tried to manage myself with as much respect for the job as possible because i love the show and the show meant so much to a lot of people. we who grew up watching it every night.

Look for Rodgers to wear his new $ 10,000 Zenith Chronomaster Sport model behind the lectern. He told Ternare he “rocked it” on “Jeopardy!”

