Banquet Hall, proposed entertainment destination for the former Naperville Sam’s Club





The owners of Naperville’s Mall of India plan to transform an adjacent warehouse into a versatile entertainment and leisure destination called The Matrix. The project to revitalize the Sam’s Club closed at 808 S. Route 59 calls for the creation of a 1200-seat banquet hall, a 250-seat restaurant, a performing arts academy, a 200-seat theater, art gallery, recording studio and complex sports center, according to the development proposal. The 136,446 square foot facility has been unoccupied since the retail warehouse closed in early 2018. In addition to the interior design, proposed renovations include parking improvements, landscaping and an exterior renovation “for give a certain identity to the building ”. said architect Raffi Arzoumanian in a public hearing on Wednesday. Co-owner Vinoz Chanamolu said the project would support a “synergy of uses” between his two properties in the Fox River Commons shopping center on Highway 59 and Ogden Avenue. The event and entertainment components of The Matrix are intended to complement the Mall of India, which opened last year at 776 S. Route 59 and offers groceries, children’s activities, restaurants, daycare and a mix of other shops and services. Together, the developments provide a one-stop, transparent window for customers, Arzoumanian said, while generating business for other companies in the region. “This project is very exciting,” he said. “It will be an opportunity which I think will attract people from different regions, both locally and from outside (of the city), and become a destination.” The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously supported a conditional use of The Matrix’s recreational facilities – the banquet hall, theater and sports complex – and a measure allowing 320 fewer parking spaces than code requires. . The proposal is submitted to the city council for final review. In a letter to the city, Chanamolu said he expects parking to be shared between The Matrix and Mall of India, with the combined lot providing an “abundance” of space that can accommodate hours and intensities of time. use variables. If something goes wrong, the owners have agreed to take steps to ensure the tenants’ parking needs are met. Commission Chairman Bruce Hanson thanked the project leaders for their investment in Naperville, saying he was delighted to see the integration of two previously vacant buildings. The Matrix also received support from city staff, who said in a note that its “distinct array” of establishments cannot be found elsewhere in Naperville. “The unique combination of tenants offered to the subject property will add to the interest and success of the project,” said Amy Emery, director of operations for the transportation, engineering and development department.







