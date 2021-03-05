Kano actor explains why Mortal Kombat 2021 isn’t an action movie





Josh Lawson, who plays the iconic Kano character in the upcoming Mortal Kombat adaptation, lets audiences know that the film is not an action flick.

Kano actor Josh Lawson explains whyMortal combatis not an action movie. The video game adaptation is set to hit theaters and HBO Max on the same day, April 16, and the anticipation is high. Of themMortal combatadaptations were released in the 90s, and although they are known for their campy fun,Mortal Kombat: Annihilationwas widely derided as a terrible movie. NewMortal combatseeks to change that. A recently released trailer for the new film shows the iconicMortal combatViewers know and love, and this time around, the film won’t be weighed down by a PG-13 rating. The red band trailer only served to fuel more anticipation, as it featured some of the games’ famous characters, including Kano, Sonya Blade, Scorpion, and Sub-Zero, amid bloody fight footage. For Lawson, however, the film is not an action film. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why Kano Uses Laser Beam Evil Eye In Mortal Kombat 2021 Trailer Lawson saidCinema mixhe seeMortal combatlike a martial arts film and that distinction matters. The Kano actor says the vibe was different on set from your typical action movie, as the actors worked closely with professional martial artists to determine the moves. Many actors were also highly skilled in martial arts which made their performances even more convincing. Lawson says that’s what ultimately doesMortal combatdifferent from the typical action movie hitting theaters these days. It’s really not an action movie. It’s a martial arts movie. This is where I think it’s different and it’s different on set. It’s really about showing and presenting amazing martial artists. This for me is fundamentally different from some of the popular action movies. Looking at joe [Tsalim], Lewis [Tan] and Max [Huang], they are really masters of the trade. Not only is this distinction important for the actors, but it will also be important for those who see the movie as well. Like the film itself, theMortal combatThe games are heavily inspired by real martial arts choreography. If director Simon McQuoid failed to fit this into the movie, it could be widely viewed as a failure by diehard fans. It helps both actors to play Mortal combat‘sScorpion and Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada and Joe Taslim, are two of the most talented martial artists currently working in film. Lewis Tan is also along the ride as Deadly Kombat‘s Cole Young, a sort of audience proxy who is drawn into the world of the deadly tournament. Theories have flooded the internet as to Cole’s true identity and how he will count in the tournament once all iconic fighters are called upon to join him. Fortunately, the public won’t have to wait longMortal combathits the screens; thanks to WB’s decision to release its films on HBO Max, there will be no more delays. More: Everything The Mortal Kombat Trailer Changes From The Games Source: Cinema mix The 13 Marvel movies released after WandaVision

About the Author Graeme guttmann

(500 articles published)

Graeme Guttmann is a writer and journalist currently residing in Boston. He is a Masters of Fine Arts candidate at Emerson College for Creative Writing. More from Graeme Guttmann







