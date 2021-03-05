Oscar Wilde actor feels no guilt over 6-year affair with Bob Geldof’s wife





RUPERT Everett, the actor who played Oscar Wilde in The Happy Prince, says he doesn’t feel guilty about his six-year affair with Paula Yates behind Sir Bob Geldof’s back. In an interview with Piers Morgan, the 61-year-old spoke candidly about her relationship with the late Paula Yates, who tragically died at 41 of a heroin overdose at her Notting Hill home in 2000. Opening up on their relationship, Rupert told Piers, “We’ve been very, very close, I have to say, for a long time, and he’s someone I adored and still adore. When asked if he loved Paula, Mr. Everett replied, “I think I was in love with her. I adored her.” Questioned as to whether he felt guilty about this matter, Rupert shook his head confidently and said “no,” adding, “I don’t know, I think it would be her to feel guilty, not me.” The St Trinians actor who considers himself to be gay fell in love with Paula after meeting her with her husband, Bob, in 1982. The affair continued throughout Paula’s marriage breakdown in 1986. She was found dead at her Notting Hill home in September 2000 following a heroin overdose. When asked if he thought he could have ‘saved’ the troubled young TV personality from her accidental overdose, Rupert replied, ‘I’m afraid that once someone goes off the rails your instinct is to run a mile. “Fate has seen such twists and turns. If Michael Hutchence hadn’t died, Paula might have survived. It was an incredible story in the limelight. “She has been dealt card after card over the last ten years of her life.” In a captioned article, under My Life with the Divas, written in the Daily Mail in 2006, Rupert said, “I’m mystified by my heterosexual relationships, but then I’m mystified by most of my relationships.” “This side of our relationship was tenuous to say the least, and our lives were going in different directions.” He added, “She had a fragility that was erotic for men. She could break if you squeezed her too tight.” She had a tiny waist that you could put your hands around and your fingers would almost touch. “It was her most extraordinary feature, because it gave the man she let hold her in his arms feel a sense of protective power; even though you were gay, you couldn’t help but feel aroused.







