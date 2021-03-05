COVID Watchlist: LA Phil, Gustavo Dudamel, Sarah Silverman

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, the Los Angeles Philharmonic tells us about the second season of its Sound / Stage series filmed in an empty Hollywood Bowl. Also on our weekend cultural watch list: Israel Galvn, Herbert Siguenza playing Picasso and Sarah Silverman in an interactive live show. Here’s a recap of online concerts, theater, art, and other programming for your viewing consideration, anytime in the Pacific.

Sound / Scene

LA Phils’ social distancing concert series filmed at the Hollywood Bowl returns with pianists Yuja Wang and David Fung performing St. Sans children’s favorite, The Carnival of the Animals. Also on the program: animated folk tales told by students involved in El Sistema’s musical programs around the world. The artistic and musical director Gustavo Dudamel and his 9-year-old son, Martn, co-host. 10 a.m. on Friday; available for 30 days. Release. laphil.com

Bar master Israel Galvns

The Spanish flamenco dancer and choreographer takes the stage in this uncluttered solo work presented by UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance. 7 p.m. Saturday; available on request thereafter. Free with registration; donations accepted. online.cap.ucla.edu

A weekend with Picasso

Herbert Siguenza of the Chicano Culture Clash comedy trio portrays the Spanish painter in a solo production filmed by the San Diego Repertory Theater and presented by Caltech Live. Available on request from Saturday to April 4; with live artist testimonials at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 3 p.m. on March 28. $ 35. events.caltech.edu

Sarah silverman

The irreverent comedian and actress returns in an interactive Los Angeles show with a live studio audience. 6 p.m. Saturday. $ 20. rushtix.com

First Connected Fridays: LA at intersections

The monthly Natural History Museums lounge series returns with a discussion of changes in human and animal habitats, a cocktail demonstration, a DJ set by KCRWs Anthony Valadez and a performance by the musical duo Neil Frances. 6 p.m. Friday. Release. youtube.com or subscribe to the Zoom on link nhm.org

Pacific Symphony

The Pacific Symphonys series of recently filmed concerts continues with a program that includes Morten Lauridsens O magnum mysterium arranged for brass ensemble. Available until March 26. pacificsymphony.org, youtube.com, facebook.com

Theme and variations

The New York City Ballets ‘new digital season continues with company members Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette in a recently filmed performance of George Balanchines’ 1947 work to the music of Tchaikovsky. Available on request until March 11. Free. nycballet.com, youtube.com

Jagged Live in New York: a reunion concert on Broadway

The cast of the musical Jagged Little Pill, based on songs by Alanis Morrisette, performs in this livestream as part of this charity event. A live question-and-answer session follows. 4 p.m. Saturday. Release; donations accepted. stellartickets.com

Francisco Torres Latin Jazz Quintet

The veteran trombonist-conductor-songwriter and his ensemble launch the Irvine Barclay Theaters’ new live jazz concert series. 4 p.m. Saturday. Release. Register on thebarclay.org

Sacred Sites: The Secret History of Southern California

Natural history and Native American mythology intertwine in this audio theater production based on the writings of poet Susan Suntree and presented by the 18th Street Arts Center in Santa Monicas. A live question-and-answer session follows. 5 p.m. Saturday. Release. Subscribe to the Zoom on link us02web.zoom.us. Also on facebook.com, youtube.com

Hemingway Conversations: Hemingway and Celebrity

PBS SoCal features Ken Burns and Lynn Novick in a new episode in this Zoom series spotlighting upcoming three-part bio-doc filmmakers on Ernest Hemingway. The LA Times Patt Morrison moderates. 5 p.m. Thursday. Release. Register on pbs.org

Jessica Emmanuel: kwir /

REDCAT features the Los Angeles-based dancer-choreographer in this solo fable about the search for ancient wisdom to heal a dystopian world. 8:30 p.m. Thursday to Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday. $ 12, $ 15. redcat.org

Night boleros

Los Angeles’ Ellas Trio and Las Hermanas Garca sibling duo from Guerrero, Mexico perform in this virtual celebration of Latin American bolero music. 7 p.m. Friday. $ 18. conciertovirtual.eventbrite.com

Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival

A virtual edition of this annual showcase for Grades 3 to 12 includes a tap lesson and a Dorrance Dance appearance. Co-presented by the Music Center. Anytime until June 30. Free. musiccenter.org, youtube.com

And Guerrero Happy Hour

The theater veteran chats with drag artist Kay Sedia, aka Carlos Quintero. Presented by LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. 7 p.m. Friday; available on request thereafter. Release. Register on zoom.us; previous programs programs archived at lapca.org, facebook.com and youtube.com

Rebel Girls Fest: adventure awaits

This interactive virtual experience designed to inspire confidence in girls includes tutorials on arts, crafts and science; the dance group Let It Happen; and guest speakers, including philanthropist Melinda Gates. 9 a.m. Sunday. Release. Register on rebelgirls.com

Sister Groundling: Online improvisation show

The Groundlings are celebrating Women’s History Month with a new weekly all-female live comedy show. 7 p.m. Saturday; also on March 13, 20 and 27. $ 12. groundlings.com

Metanoia online

The role of black women in AIDS activism is explored in this interactive web exhibit presented by the Los Angeles-based ONE Archives Foundation. Whenever. Release. metanoia.onearchives.org

Family Cinema Fridays

The American Youth Symphony and the enrichment program A Place Called Home, based in South Los Angeles, present a 45-minute concert with student musicians, followed by a screening of the 2016 animated musical Sing. 6:15 p.m. Friday. Release; access code: APCHFFF. tinyurl.com/apchmusicxfff

I am: New Afro-Latin stories

This online exhibit presented by the Long Beach Museum of Latin American Art explores the influence of African art and culture in Latin America. Now until April 24. Free. molaa.org

Our recurring recommendations for viewing the arts in the coronavirus age are posted every Thursday.