Entertainment
COVID Watchlist: LA Phil, Gustavo Dudamel, Sarah Silverman
As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, the Los Angeles Philharmonic tells us about the second season of its Sound / Stage series filmed in an empty Hollywood Bowl. Also on our weekend cultural watch list: Israel Galvn, Herbert Siguenza playing Picasso and Sarah Silverman in an interactive live show. Here’s a recap of online concerts, theater, art, and other programming for your viewing consideration, anytime in the Pacific.
Sound / Scene
LA Phils’ social distancing concert series filmed at the Hollywood Bowl returns with pianists Yuja Wang and David Fung performing St. Sans children’s favorite, The Carnival of the Animals. Also on the program: animated folk tales told by students involved in El Sistema’s musical programs around the world. The artistic and musical director Gustavo Dudamel and his 9-year-old son, Martn, co-host. 10 a.m. on Friday; available for 30 days. Release. laphil.com
Bar master Israel Galvns
The Spanish flamenco dancer and choreographer takes the stage in this uncluttered solo work presented by UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance. 7 p.m. Saturday; available on request thereafter. Free with registration; donations accepted. online.cap.ucla.edu
A weekend with Picasso
Herbert Siguenza of the Chicano Culture Clash comedy trio portrays the Spanish painter in a solo production filmed by the San Diego Repertory Theater and presented by Caltech Live. Available on request from Saturday to April 4; with live artist testimonials at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 3 p.m. on March 28. $ 35. events.caltech.edu
Sarah silverman
The irreverent comedian and actress returns in an interactive Los Angeles show with a live studio audience. 6 p.m. Saturday. $ 20. rushtix.com
First Connected Fridays: LA at intersections
The monthly Natural History Museums lounge series returns with a discussion of changes in human and animal habitats, a cocktail demonstration, a DJ set by KCRWs Anthony Valadez and a performance by the musical duo Neil Frances. 6 p.m. Friday. Release. youtube.com or subscribe to the Zoom on link nhm.org
Pacific Symphony
The Pacific Symphonys series of recently filmed concerts continues with a program that includes Morten Lauridsens O magnum mysterium arranged for brass ensemble. Available until March 26. pacificsymphony.org, youtube.com, facebook.com
Theme and variations
The New York City Ballets ‘new digital season continues with company members Tiler Peck and Andrew Veyette in a recently filmed performance of George Balanchines’ 1947 work to the music of Tchaikovsky. Available on request until March 11. Free. nycballet.com, youtube.com
Jagged Live in New York: a reunion concert on Broadway
The cast of the musical Jagged Little Pill, based on songs by Alanis Morrisette, performs in this livestream as part of this charity event. A live question-and-answer session follows. 4 p.m. Saturday. Release; donations accepted. stellartickets.com
Francisco Torres Latin Jazz Quintet
The veteran trombonist-conductor-songwriter and his ensemble launch the Irvine Barclay Theaters’ new live jazz concert series. 4 p.m. Saturday. Release. Register on thebarclay.org
Sacred Sites: The Secret History of Southern California
Natural history and Native American mythology intertwine in this audio theater production based on the writings of poet Susan Suntree and presented by the 18th Street Arts Center in Santa Monicas. A live question-and-answer session follows. 5 p.m. Saturday. Release. Subscribe to the Zoom on link us02web.zoom.us. Also on facebook.com, youtube.com
Hemingway Conversations: Hemingway and Celebrity
PBS SoCal features Ken Burns and Lynn Novick in a new episode in this Zoom series spotlighting upcoming three-part bio-doc filmmakers on Ernest Hemingway. The LA Times Patt Morrison moderates. 5 p.m. Thursday. Release. Register on pbs.org
Jessica Emmanuel: kwir /
REDCAT features the Los Angeles-based dancer-choreographer in this solo fable about the search for ancient wisdom to heal a dystopian world. 8:30 p.m. Thursday to Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday. $ 12, $ 15. redcat.org
Night boleros
Los Angeles’ Ellas Trio and Las Hermanas Garca sibling duo from Guerrero, Mexico perform in this virtual celebration of Latin American bolero music. 7 p.m. Friday. $ 18. conciertovirtual.eventbrite.com
Blue Ribbon Children’s Festival
A virtual edition of this annual showcase for Grades 3 to 12 includes a tap lesson and a Dorrance Dance appearance. Co-presented by the Music Center. Anytime until June 30. Free. musiccenter.org, youtube.com
And Guerrero Happy Hour
The theater veteran chats with drag artist Kay Sedia, aka Carlos Quintero. Presented by LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes. 7 p.m. Friday; available on request thereafter. Release. Register on zoom.us; previous programs programs archived at lapca.org, facebook.com and youtube.com
Rebel Girls Fest: adventure awaits
This interactive virtual experience designed to inspire confidence in girls includes tutorials on arts, crafts and science; the dance group Let It Happen; and guest speakers, including philanthropist Melinda Gates. 9 a.m. Sunday. Release. Register on rebelgirls.com
Sister Groundling: Online improvisation show
The Groundlings are celebrating Women’s History Month with a new weekly all-female live comedy show. 7 p.m. Saturday; also on March 13, 20 and 27. $ 12. groundlings.com
Metanoia online
The role of black women in AIDS activism is explored in this interactive web exhibit presented by the Los Angeles-based ONE Archives Foundation. Whenever. Release. metanoia.onearchives.org
Family Cinema Fridays
The American Youth Symphony and the enrichment program A Place Called Home, based in South Los Angeles, present a 45-minute concert with student musicians, followed by a screening of the 2016 animated musical Sing. 6:15 p.m. Friday. Release; access code: APCHFFF. tinyurl.com/apchmusicxfff
I am: New Afro-Latin stories
This online exhibit presented by the Long Beach Museum of Latin American Art explores the influence of African art and culture in Latin America. Now until April 24. Free. molaa.org
Our recurring recommendations for viewing the arts in the coronavirus age are posted every Thursday.
