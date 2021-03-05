Actor reveals six-year affair with Paula Yates

Rupert Everett appears in Piers Morgan’s Life Stories this week and drops a few bombs on his love life – revealing a six-year affair with Paula Yates while married to Bob Geldof.

Yes, we are as surprised as you are!

The gay actor also remembers the impact of the AIDS epidemic on his promiscuous sex life in the 70s and 80s.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor formerly known as Madonna’s best friend.



Rupert Everett appears in Piers Morgan’s Life Stories (credit: ITV1)

Rupert Everett’s Love Life: Is He Gay?

Rupert is an openly gay man who has spoken often about the barriers that exist for gay actors “outside” Hollywood.

Reflecting on the impact of his sexuality on his career on the big screen, he said, “It limited him and it did too.

“Because I had this great ‘gay’ career for a while there. So I think it’s six out of a dozen and a half from the other.

In his personal life, Rupert admitted to living a promiscuous life as a young actor in London and Los Angeles.

But it was often his friendships with prominent women – like Madonna – that made headlines.

Discussing having relationships with men and women, Rupert previously said, “I’m mystified by my heterosexual relationships, but then I’m mystified by most of my relationships.

In 2009, Rupert told The Observer that he wished he had never revealed his sexuality because he felt it had hurt his career.

He said, “The point is, you couldn’t be, and still can’t be, a 25-year-old gay man trying to be successful in cinema.

“It just doesn’t work and you’re going to hit a brick wall at some point.”

The love life of Rupert Everett: Rupert and Paula Yates case

Rupert admits to having a six-year affair with Paula Yates behind the back of her husband Bob Geldof.

Speaking to Piers, Rupert admits he didn’t feel “guilty” about the relationship.

Rupert tells Piers he loved TV presenter Paula – who died in 2000 of a heroin overdose.

He said, “I think I was in love with her. I adored her.

When Piers asks Rupert “how did you go up against Bob in all of this?” Rupert admits he “just ignored him”.

Rupert says the organizer of Live Aid and the leader of the Boomtown Rats knew about the matter.

When Piers asks if he feels guilty, Rupert adds, “I don’t know. I think it would be her to feel guilty, not me.



Rupert Everett spills the beans on his love life – including a secret affair with Paula Yates (ITV1)

Madonna quarrel

Rupert and Madonna have been good friends for a while.

The couple worked together on the 2000 film The Next Best Thing, in which they played their gay best friend. Unfortunately, the film was considered a flop.

Rupert also sang backing vocals on his single American Pie.

However, the pair is no longer pally.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph’s Stellar magazine, he said: “We don’t see each other anymore. I miss it.

“She’s an amazing person and this part of my life was incredibly exciting.

“Make a movie with her, be her friend and be such a fan of her. But the fallout from the film’s failure was huge for me, like an explosion in outer space.

Rupert also revealed that Madonna didn’t like being written in her autobiography Red Carpets and Other Banana Skins in which he included intimate details about Madge’s relationship with her ex Sean Penn.

He said, “She really didn’t like it [the book]. I think it’s very affectionate, and certainly with her I was very careful to only write things that were.

“But she felt it was a violation of privacy. Goddesses like these are obsessed with their public image and want to control everything, so if anyone wants to tell someone anything about them, it’s her.

He went further and described Madonna as a “screaming bar waitress”.

Rupert and other fallout

Rupert is notoriously outspoken, and Madonna isn’t the only person he may have offended.

In recent years, the actor has taken a pop from Hugh Grant, accusing him of selling for commercial films.

Rupert said: “If I wasn’t gay I would do what Hugh Grant is doing, I guess.

“Hugh is obviously the first English commercial actor.

“And while I can see in the development stage that some of his projects are great – like the music and the lyrics, it was a hopeless movie.

“They rarely come out so well.”

Ouch!

Rupert also had a real argument with Life Stories presenter Piers Morgan.

The couple had previously faced off on a Comic Relief edition of The Apprentice in 2007, which Rupert had left after only one day of filming.

Rupert later hit on Piers in an interview with The Guardian, calling him a “killer” and “slobby and elephant”.

They buried the hatchet on Good Morning Britain last year.



Rupert Everett attends the National Film Awards 2019 at Porchester Hall in London (Credit: Splash)

Why is Rupert Everett famous?

Rupert is famous for his work in television, film and theater.

Famous, he played an award-winning performance in My Best Friend’s Wedding in 1997, playing the gay friend of Julia Roberts’ character.

Sadly, this was followed by the turkey who was the next best thing with Madonna in 2000.

He has been performing for nearly 40 decades and first gained public attention in 1981 when he was cast for Julian Mitchell’s play and the follow-up film Another Country in 1984.

His role as a gay student at an English public school in the 1930s earned him his first BAFTA nomination.

He received a second BAFTA nomination and his first Golden Globe nomination for his role in My Best Friend’s Wedding, followed by a second Golden Globe nomination for An Ideal Husband in 1999.

He also starred in Cemetery Man in 1994, The Madness of King George in 1994, Shakespeare in Love in 1998, The Importance of Being Serious in 2002, and the 2016 film Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

Rupert has written several books and contributed to Vanity Fair magazine.

How old is Rupert Everett?

Rupert James Hector Everett was born on May 29, 1959 in Norfolk.

He is currently 61 years old.



Actor Rupert Everett and his girlfriend Kirsten Davis attend a Christmas market. (Splash)

Rupert Everett’s love life: is he married?

Rupert Everett is not married.

He currently lives with his longtime boyfriend Henrique, a Brazilian accountant, in Belgravia in London.

The couple have been together for over a decade.

In a recent interview, Rupert said he would like to get married after being in a relationship for 11 years.

He said, “Actually, I wouldn’t mind getting married now.

“Yes. I would marry my boyfriend.

Piers Morgan Life Stories: Rupert Everett

Good Morning Britain motormouth Piers chats with actor and director Rupert Everett in Latest Life Stories.

Rupert reflects on his bitchy comments to other co-stars, including Madonna and Julia Roberts.

He also talks about the promiscuous life he led in the 1970s and 1980s and the impact of the HIV / AIDS crisis.

The My Best Friend’s Wedding star also discusses his romantic relationships with women, including TV presenter Paula Yates.

In the episode, Rupert reveals how he could have died after going to the same pub as serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

The actor reveals he went to the same bar as the murderer – who killed at least 12 homeless or gay men and boys between 1978 and 1983.

Additionally, Rupert also discusses his ascendant relationship with Colin Firth – including when Colin “stuck his tongue down Rupert’s throat.”

The Life Stories of Piers Morgan will air Thursday, March 04, 2021 at 9 p.m. on ITV1.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page@EntertainmentDailyFix.