‘Exceptional’ Renaissance armor stolen from the Louvre 40 years ago is finally returned

Two ornate 16th-century pieces of armor returned to the Louver after an absence of almost four decades. The elaborate breastplate and helmet were stolen from the famous Parisian museum on May 31, 1983, then disappeared for 38 years. Forged in Milan during the Italian Renaissance between 1560 and 1580, the metal armor was encrusted with gold and silver and is estimated at around $ 603,000 (500,000 euros), Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported the 3 of March. In January, a military antiques expert spotted the armor after being hired by an auctioneer for an appraisal of the auction in Bordeaux, France. He was suspicious of the origins of the armor, so he informed officials of the French Central Office for the Fight against Trafficking in Cultural Goods (OCBC), a special police unit tasked with tracking down stolen goods of historical significance and cultural. Authorities then identified the missing armor from a list maintained by Treima – an electronic database of stolen objects, Today24 News reported . Related: Who is the most robbed artist of all time? The French Treima database contains around 110,000 photos linked to 32,000 files opened stolen works of art and artifacts. The intricate patterns on the helmet and breastplate identify them as “prestige weapons made with virtuosity, a sort of equivalent of a luxury car today,” Philippe Malgouyres, head of works of art, told AFP. art of the Louvre. The two pieces, described as “exceptional” by Malgouyres, were donated to the Louvre in 1922 by the Rothschild family, one of the richest banking dynasties in the world in the 19th and early 20th centuries, according to Today24 News. “I was sure that we would see them reappear one day because they are such unique objects,” Malgouyres told AFP. “But I could never have imagined it would work so well – that they would be in France and still be together.” “I was sure that we would see them reappear one day because they are such unique objects,” Malgouyres told AFP. “But I could never have imagined it would work so well – that they would be in France and still be together.” The theft of armor was not the Louvre’s greatest art theft; in 1911, Vincenzo Peruggia stole the famous Mona Lisa painting from the museum and managed to escape capture for two years, according to PBS . As to how the Italian armor was stolen in the first place, that puzzle has yet to be resolved, as the events of that hug long ago are still shrouded in mystery, AFP reported. Originally posted on Live Science.

