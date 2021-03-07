Entertainment
Painting, music and rugby The hidden talents of Bollywood stars
Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is known to fans and others primarily as a horny action hero in films such as Dabangg (2010), Ready (2011) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017 ).
But residents of the southern metropolis of Bengaluru can see paintings by the actor in an exhibition Masters and the Modern, a fusion of classics from the old and new to gallery g to March 10.
Organized by the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, Khan Art shares gallery walls with works by some legendary Indian artists such as Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Ramkinkar Baij and Benode Behari Mukherjee.
Embarrassed and yet thrilled, honored, privileged and thrilled to exhibit my work among artists as great as legends like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore and VS Gaitonde, Salman Khan said in an Instagram. Publish.
The art of Salman Khan is the purest form of its expression, said Archana Shenoy, the curator of the exhibition. The painting on display is that of Mother Teresa and is titled Selfless immortal in a selfish world.
Salman Khan, including last five outings earned INR 950 crore ($ 130 million), enrolled in Sir JJ School of Art in Bombay (now Mumbai) as a young man. But after his film, Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) became a super hit, the art world lost a talented recruit to the world of cinema.
The actor, however, continued to pursue his passion, enlisting the help of Nilesh Vede, an artist from the Sir JJ School of Art.
Over the years, we’ve learned from each other, Vede told Zenger News. His passion for painting is a reflection of his larger-than-life image.
In 2009, Salman Khan presented his work for the first time, in Dubai. Her collection reached 350,000 AED ($ 95,000) and the entire amount was donated to her charity, Being Human.
Salman Khan focused on promoting secularism through his art, painting religious figures such as the Buddha, Jesus Christ and the Hindu god Shiva.
Vede described the Khans’ technique for painting Mother Teresa.
It was done completely using paint directly on the canvas, he said. Salman did not use a brush.
Over the years, Salman Khan has learned to use charcoal, watercolors, oil and acrylic.
There are times when he uses more than one technique, Vede added.
Salman Khan’s father and famous filmmaker Salim Khan told Zenger News that his son has been good at painting for many years.
But he took care of his films, he says. In recent years he has decided to devote himself to painting.
Salman Khan isn’t the only major Bollywood actor with a hidden talent. Several of his co-actors have also learned to take an interest in music, photography or poetry while balancing a busy acting career.
Saif Ali Khan, Salmans co-actor in Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) and a leading man in his own right, is a talented lead guitarist. He also toured with India’s premier rock band Parikrama and performed as the lead guitarist in numerous concerts.
During the lockdown, the actor decided to hone his skills.
I had a lot of free time and that’s why I decided to train, the actor, a fan of Deep Purple and AC / DC, told Zenger News. I want to be a better guitarist. I should have practiced a lot more over the years but never had the time.
Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also ventured into music.
In 2012, actor Quantico released his first single In My City, where she collaborated with famous rapist and Black Eyed Peas singer William James Adams, better known by his stage name will.i.am. She joined Pitbull for another single, Exotic.
She has worked in Hollywood films such as Baywatch (2017), Isnt It Romantic (2019) and We Can Be Heroes (2020), and has played back in films such as Mary Kom (2014) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) ).
But how do morning stars have time to pursue their passion?
Until the early 2000s, Bollywood was known for its actors working two to three shifts a day and signing more than one project at a time. Over the past decade, however, many of them have chosen to make one movie per year or even once every two or three years.
Aamir Khan (actor, director and producer) changed the trend with his Oscar nominated film Lagaan (2001), said business analyst Amod Mehra. It was filmed for over three years. Aamir Khan makes a film every two years.
Superstars such as Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor have also started to follow Aamir Khan’s lead.
One of the main reasons the trend picked up was because actors started taking a long time to prepare for their characters, Mehra said. It also gave them the privilege of pursuing their hobbies.
I am an actor by heart and a sportsman by soul, said actor Rahul Bose, who led the Indian rugby team in an international competition.
Bose was part of the first Indian national rugby team to compete in an international event, the Asian Rugby Union Championship in 2008. He retired a year later, but played the sport in local tournaments.
Over the years he has encountered several injuries while playing rugby but that doesn’t bother the actor.
It’s ironic that for playing my face value is really important and for the other it’s about breaking your face, he said.
Not many people know that Indian actor Tabu, who has worked in Hollywood films like The Namesake (2006) and Life Of Pi (2012) pursues his passion for photography in his spare time.
I like to click on the pictures. It’s something I do between shots or every time I travel, she told Zenger News. One of my favorite places is Kashmir. Every time I’m there, I try to capture the beauty of the place. I also like clicking photos when I’m in the US, visiting friends, or taking photos.
The actor was last seen in A Suitable Boy (2021), the BBC series based on the eponymous novel by Vikram Seths.
But unlike Salman Khan, with whom she starred in Jeet (1996), Tabu doesn’t want to showcase her photographs at least for now.
Never say never. If I wanted to, I could convert the photographs into a coffee table book, she said.
(Edited by Uttaran Dasgupta and Amrita Das. Map by Urvashi Makwana.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]