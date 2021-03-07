Painting, music and rugby The hidden talents of Bollywood stars

Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is known to fans and others primarily as a horny action hero in films such as Dabangg (2010), Ready (2011) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017 ).

But residents of the southern metropolis of Bengaluru can see paintings by the actor in an exhibition Masters and the Modern, a fusion of classics from the old and new to gallery g to March 10.

Organized by the Sandeep & Gitanjali Maini Foundation, Khan Art shares gallery walls with works by some legendary Indian artists such as Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Ramkinkar Baij and Benode Behari Mukherjee.

Embarrassed and yet thrilled, honored, privileged and thrilled to exhibit my work among artists as great as legends like Raja Ravi Varma, Abanindranath Tagore and VS Gaitonde, Salman Khan said in an Instagram. Publish.

The art of Salman Khan is the purest form of its expression, said Archana Shenoy, the curator of the exhibition. The painting on display is that of Mother Teresa and is titled Selfless immortal in a selfish world.

Salman Khan, including last five outings earned INR 950 crore ($ 130 million), enrolled in Sir JJ School of Art in Bombay (now Mumbai) as a young man. But after his film, Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) became a super hit, the art world lost a talented recruit to the world of cinema.

The actor, however, continued to pursue his passion, enlisting the help of Nilesh Vede, an artist from the Sir JJ School of Art.

Over the years, we’ve learned from each other, Vede told Zenger News. His passion for painting is a reflection of his larger-than-life image.

In 2009, Salman Khan presented his work for the first time, in Dubai. Her collection reached 350,000 AED ($ 95,000) and the entire amount was donated to her charity, Being Human.

Salman Khan focused on promoting secularism through his art, painting religious figures such as the Buddha, Jesus Christ and the Hindu god Shiva.

Vede described the Khans’ technique for painting Mother Teresa.

It was done completely using paint directly on the canvas, he said. Salman did not use a brush.

Over the years, Salman Khan has learned to use charcoal, watercolors, oil and acrylic.

There are times when he uses more than one technique, Vede added.

Salman Khan’s father and famous filmmaker Salim Khan told Zenger News that his son has been good at painting for many years.

But he took care of his films, he says. In recent years he has decided to devote himself to painting.

Salman Khan isn’t the only major Bollywood actor with a hidden talent. Several of his co-actors have also learned to take an interest in music, photography or poetry while balancing a busy acting career.

Saif Ali Khan, Salmans co-actor in Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) and a leading man in his own right, is a talented lead guitarist. He also toured with India’s premier rock band Parikrama and performed as the lead guitarist in numerous concerts.

During the lockdown, the actor decided to hone his skills.

I had a lot of free time and that’s why I decided to train, the actor, a fan of Deep Purple and AC / DC, told Zenger News. I want to be a better guitarist. I should have practiced a lot more over the years but never had the time.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also ventured into music.

In 2012, actor Quantico released his first single In My City, where she collaborated with famous rapist and Black Eyed Peas singer William James Adams, better known by his stage name will.i.am. She joined Pitbull for another single, Exotic.

She has worked in Hollywood films such as Baywatch (2017), Isnt It Romantic (2019) and We Can Be Heroes (2020), and has played back in films such as Mary Kom (2014) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015) ).

But how do morning stars have time to pursue their passion?

Until the early 2000s, Bollywood was known for its actors working two to three shifts a day and signing more than one project at a time. Over the past decade, however, many of them have chosen to make one movie per year or even once every two or three years.

Aamir Khan (actor, director and producer) changed the trend with his Oscar nominated film Lagaan (2001), said business analyst Amod Mehra. It was filmed for over three years. Aamir Khan makes a film every two years.

Superstars such as Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor have also started to follow Aamir Khan’s lead.

One of the main reasons the trend picked up was because actors started taking a long time to prepare for their characters, Mehra said. It also gave them the privilege of pursuing their hobbies.

I am an actor by heart and a sportsman by soul, said actor Rahul Bose, who led the Indian rugby team in an international competition.

Bose was part of the first Indian national rugby team to compete in an international event, the Asian Rugby Union Championship in 2008. He retired a year later, but played the sport in local tournaments.

Over the years he has encountered several injuries while playing rugby but that doesn’t bother the actor.

It’s ironic that for playing my face value is really important and for the other it’s about breaking your face, he said.

Not many people know that Indian actor Tabu, who has worked in Hollywood films like The Namesake (2006) and Life Of Pi (2012) pursues his passion for photography in his spare time.

I like to click on the pictures. It’s something I do between shots or every time I travel, she told Zenger News. One of my favorite places is Kashmir. Every time I’m there, I try to capture the beauty of the place. I also like clicking photos when I’m in the US, visiting friends, or taking photos.

The actor was last seen in A Suitable Boy (2021), the BBC series based on the eponymous novel by Vikram Seths.

But unlike Salman Khan, with whom she starred in Jeet (1996), Tabu doesn’t want to showcase her photographs at least for now.

Never say never. If I wanted to, I could convert the photographs into a coffee table book, she said.

(Edited by Uttaran Dasgupta and Amrita Das. Map by Urvashi Makwana.)