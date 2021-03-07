JOHN CROSTHWAITE | Death notice | gvnews.com

John passed away on Friday February 26, 2021, a day after his 98th birthday. He was born on February 25, 1923 to Harry and Clarina Crosthwaite in Central Falls, Rhode Island. After completing his studies, he spent two years in the military. When he was released, he traveled to Hollywood to pursue his interest in the theater. Although it didn’t work, he met several well-known personalities, but the most important person was a beautiful young lady named Peggy. Soon after, they got married and bought a house in the Hollywood Hills. John became the manager of a large furniture store and eventually they started their own business. They were there until Peggy died in 1979.
John sold his house and business and moved to Green Valley where he opened “The Little Theater” in Green Valley Village. After a few years he heard about an opportunity he couldn’t pass up and went to work for several cruise lines as an Entertainment Escort. It was probably the highlight of his life. He wore a tuxedo every night and also dined and danced with women in formal wear. The next best thing in Hollywood.
He did this for five years and returned to Green Valley. He has always been active in theatrical activities and was a member of the Valley Players and has also edited and directed plays at the American Legion (# 66). He and his friends would go on cruises often and he kept in touch with many people he knew in California. He was not a big man but his heart was huge and he lived big. He was kind and friendly to everyone. When he was with people, he was on stage, entertaining everyone with his fun, funny personality.
In 2015, he fell ill and moved to Silver Springs where he was living after his death. His parents died before him; his wife, Peggy and his special friend, Marge Marks. He is survived by close friends Don Hegspeth, Mike and Carol Hoag, as well as Tom and Mary Johnson and a host of other friends.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit