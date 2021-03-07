



Image Source: INSTAGRAM / VICKY KAUSHAL Vicky Kaushal writes a heartfelt note as he visits the Indian Army base camp at Uri; see the pictures Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the Indian military for inviting him to Uri base camp in Kashmir. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos clicked there with Amry officers, soldiers and local residents. In one of the photos, Vicky can be seen interacting with the locals who are busy capturing her photo on their cell phones. “My sincere thanks to the Indian Army for inviting me to Uri Base Camp, Kashmir. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to spend a lovely day with the locals who were so warm and incredibly talented. It is the greatest honor for me to be in the company of our great armed forces. Thank you. Jai Hind! “Vicky expressed in an Instagram post. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) is a military action film starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film also had Paresh Rawal, Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina and Kirti Kulhari. The film chronicles a covert military operation against a group of militants who attacked a base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016 and killed scores of soldiers. The film received four National Film Awards, including Best Actor for Vicky and Best Director for Aditya Dhar. It was one of the highest grossing films of 2019, with a domestic box office collection of over 200 crore. One of the lines from the movie, “How’s Josh?” has become very popular, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at one event. Currently, Vicky is occupied by the director of Shoojit Sircar The Immortal Ashwatthama. A while back he shared the first look at his next movie. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is slated for release later this year. Vicky will also share screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project. His other upcoming film is “Takht” by Karan Johar, where he plays the role of Aurangzeb. The historical drama revolves around Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh, played by Ranveer Singh, and their fight for the throne.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos