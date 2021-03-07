‘I’m a cobra,’ says actor Mithun Chakraborty on joining BJP





Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Brigade Parage Ground ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega rally on Sunday, delivered a dialogue from one of his films and said: “Ami joldhorao noi , bele borao noi … Ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chobi (Don’t take me for a harmless snake, I’m a cobra, I can kill people with one blow) “. The nationally awarded actor said he always wanted to work for the underprivileged and the saffron camp gave him a platform to realize his aspiration. He also claimed he was proud to be Bengali. “I’ve always wanted to do something big in life, but never dreamed of being part of such an important gathering that the world’s most popular leader Narendra Modi must address. the wish will now be granted, ”he said. Chakraborty was welcomed into the fold by BJP National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya and State President Dilip Ghosh, among others. Earlier, Vijayvargiya met Chakraborty at the latter’s residence in Belgachia. On the speculation of the actor joining the BJP, Vijayvargiya had said earlier: “I spoke with him (Mithun Chakraborty) on the phone, he will come today. I will only be able to make a comment after a detailed discussion with him. “ Chakraborty, 70, served as Rajya Sabha’s MP for Trinamool Congress (TMC) for two years, before stepping down. Several TMC leaders had previously joined the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will organize the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 following the announcement of the assembly’s voting schedule. Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will take place in eight phases starting March 27 and the final ballot will be on April 29. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2. West Bengal is likely to see triangular competition this time around with the TMC, the Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. After winning 3 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP made a deep in-state breakthrough in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning 18 seats and reducing the TMC’s total to 22. Of the 42 constituencies of Lok Sabha in West Bengal, Congress won two seats, the left drew a blank. (With contributions from the agency)

