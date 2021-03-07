Spain’s Goya Prize: “ The Girls ” nominated as best film





Salvador Calvo won the Best Director award for his Netflix drama ‘Ad’.

Pilar Palomero’s coming-of-age drama Girls won the 2021 Goya Award for Best Film, the highest honor of Spanish cinema. Palomero, who is a first-time director, also received the Goyas Award for Best New Director and Best Screenplay for her drama set in a convent school. Netflix drama A dwas the favorite before the ceremony with 14 nominations, and director Salvador Calvo received the trophy for best director. HisThe second feature film follows three interconnected stories, all set in Africa. The nominees for the best film of Goya 2021 includedDonkey missing by David Prez Saudo, Icar Bollan’s Rosa’s wedding (Rosa’s wedding),and People upstairs a.k.a Sentimental, by director Cesc Gay. In addition to Bollan, also nominated for Best Director this year, Juanma Bajo Ulloa, nominated for his horror thriller Babyand seasoned filmmaker Isabel Coixet for It’s snowing in Benidorm. Jan Komasa’s Polish drama was in the running for Best European Film at the Goyas Body of christ,Viggo Mortensen’s Fall,An officer and a spy excerpt from Roman Polanski and British drama by Florian Zeller The father.The latter won the category. The best Ibero-American film went to the Colombian drama of Fernando TruebaForgotten we will be, beating suitors including Chilean documentary Mole agent,Guatemalan horror movie TheCry babyand the Mexican drama by Fernando Frias I am no longer here, all three on the list of Oscar finalists for best international feature film. Last year Pedro Almodvars semi-autobiographical drama Pain and glory was the overall winner of the Goyas, taking home seven honors, including Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay and Best Actor for Antonio Banderas. The 2021 Goya Awards took place during a ceremony live from the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Mlaga on Saturday March 6. The Mlaga-born Banderas led this year’s awards ceremony and presented the 35th Goya Awards with Spanish journalist Mara Casado. Here are all the 2021 Goya Prize winners: Best film Girls Best director Salvador Calvo (A d) Best New Director Pilar Palomero (Girls) Best Original Screenplay Pilar Palomero for Girls Best actress Patricia Lpez Arnaiz for Donkey missing Best actor Mario Casas for Crossing the line Best Supporting Actress Nathalie Poza for Rosa’s wedding Best Supporting Actor Alberto San Juan (Sentimental) Best New Actress Jone Laspiur (Donkey) Best New Actor Adam Nourou (A d) Best Original Screenplay Pilar Palomero (Girls) Best Adapted Scenario David Prez Saudo, Marina Pars Pulido (COM)Donkey) Best production design Ana Parra, Luis Fernndez Lago (A d) Best photography Daniela Cajas (Girls) Best Editing Sergio Jimnez (The year of discovery) Best artistic direction Mikel Serrano (Akelarre) Best costume design Nerea Torrijos (Akelarre) Best makeup and hair design Beata Wotjowicz, Ricardo Molina (Akelarre) Best sound Eduardo Esquide, Jamaica Ruz Garca, Juan Ferro, Nicolas de Poulpiquet (A d) Best special effects Mariano Garca Marty, Ana Rubio, (Akelarre) Best Original Music Arnzazu Calleja, Maite Arroitajauregi (Akelarre) Best Original Song That no, that no, (Mara Rozaln for Rosas Wedding) Best animated film Turu, the wacky hen (Eduardo Gondell, Vctor Monigote) Best Documentary The year of discovery (Luis López Carrasco) Best Ibero-American Film Forgotten well being (Fernando Trueba, Colombia) Better European image The father (Florian Zeller, United Kingdom, France) Best Live Action Short Film In the face (Javier Marco) Best Documentary Short Biography of a female corpse (Mabel Lozano) Best animated short Blue & Malone: ​​impossible cases (Abraham Lopez Guerrero) Honorary Goya Angela Molina







