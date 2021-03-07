Uri: Bollywood celebrities who attended the Umeed Ki Sehar event in the Uri region of Baramulla district in northern Kashmir on Sunday said Bollywood must make a comeback in Kashmir because there is no had no words to describe her beauty

Bollywood celebrities including Vickey Kaushal and Sonali Chauhan attended an event hosted by Indian Amry in Uri. GOC Dagger division, Varinder Vats was also present on the occasion.

According to the Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Vickey Kaushal, addressing the rally, said he was happy to be in Kashmir and it was only thanks to the Indian military, who are the real heroes, that he visited Kashmir for the first time.

Vickey said that recently Anil Kapoor learned he was going to Kashmir he (Anil Kapoor) asked her to take him and almost all of the cast were looking for an opportunity to visit Kashmir.

“As someone comes to Kashmir, he or she never wants to leave this beautiful place,” he said.

Sonali Chauhan, addressing the assembly, said it was impossible to describe Kashmir in a few words because it is more beautiful than that.

She told reporters on the sidelines of the event that it was an honor to be in Kashmir and that the Indian military invited her to attend the “Ummed Ki Sehar” event in Uri.

“I hope that I will come to Kashmir very often and that there is a lot of local talent. I was able to witness all of this for the very first time, ”she said.

While enjoying the beauty of Kashmir, Sonali said that her first film was Jannat but that this is the first time that she has seen Jannat (Kashmir) in real life.

Meanwhile, speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the event, General Officer Commandant (GOC), Dagger Division, Varinder Vats said organizing an event like Umeed Ki Sehar was a long-standing demand. residents of Uri because no such program was organized here.

He thanked the local population for the cooperation which led to the success of the event.

He said this was a distant tehsil and the local talent here is kind of left private in the absence of a platform to showcase their talent.

The GoC said the two promising Bollywood departures decided to come to Uri for the first time and that it was for the very first time that a Bollywood celebrity had visited Uri. “The two actors will inspire young people here and the relationship between the military and Awam is itself an example,” he said.

The government of China has said that more such events will be organized in the coming times to advance and inspire young people.

The army had organized a cultural event “ Umeed Ki Sehar ” where local artists showcased their talent and AGS students were also congratulated at the event (KNO)

Kashmir Images is an English-language daily published in Srinagar (J&K), India. The newspaper is one of the largest English daily newspapers circulating in Kashmir and its hard copies reach every nook and cranny of the Kashmir Valley in addition to the Jammu region and Ladakh.

Related