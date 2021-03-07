Did you know that actor Nayanthara wanted to become a CA before he was approached for films?





Nayanthara has been one of the southern film industry’s most beloved actors. The actor solidified his position in the film world with a number of blockbusters to his name. However, it was not his main goal to go into the field of theater or cinema in general. According to a report from the Hindustan Times, the actor had quite other plans and was far enough away from acting when she was initially planning her career. It is reported that the actor originally wanted to become a chartered accountant and was preparing for it. Read also | Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara attend ‘Koozhangal’ premiere at Rotterdam Film Festival Nayanthara wanted to become a CA before being approached for films Read also | Samantha Akkineni expresses her joy to work with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi However, fate had other plans for Nayanthara, as she would later become a successful actress. According to the aforementioned news portal, Nayanthara graduated in English Literature and decided to become a Chartered Accountant. During all of this, she started modeling part-time. She began to develop an interest in theater and films in general. In the midst of it all, Sathyan Anthikkad approached her for the movie Manassinakkare. This was going to be a turning point in her career as she easily worked on the film and began her journey as an actor. She then gave up on her dream of becoming a CA and focused on acting as her main goal. Eventually, with some ups and downs, Nayanthara went on to establish his name in the southern film industry as a successful actor. She starred in films opposite various megastars and quickly became a fan favorite. Read also | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan’s first production company, Pebbles, wins Tiger Prize at IFFR Over the years, the actor has worked in a number of films including several blockbusters. She is known for her acting performances which have been praised by fans and critics. At the height of his career, Nayanthara also became one of the highest paid actors in the southern film industry. According to the same news portal mentioned above, Nayanthara was offered nearly 10 crore per project. It was also reported that she turned down a job offer Chennai Express by Rohit Shetty. The actor is currently working on several projects currently with Kaathu Vaakula Render Kadhal being one of the most anticipated films. The actor will be seen with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in the film, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan. Read also | Nayanthara films which portray family ties in a magnificent way; Here is a list Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







