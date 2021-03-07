Hollywood Foreign Press Association promises ‘transformational change’

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is committed to making ‘transformational’ change, including hiring a diversity expert and forcing anti-racist training after being criticized for not having a black member for over 20 years. years.

The organizer of the Golden GlobesAwards announced on social media Saturday night his plans to become more inclusive following a damning investigation.

But the group’s commitment to reform instantly drew skepticism from Time’s Up, who retorted that “ the right words are not enough ” and cast doubt on the commitment to solve problems they “ ignored. for decades ”.

The scandal erupted last month following a report from LA Timeswhich showed that the prolific entity of the industry had no black journalists among its current 87 members and that calls to hire a diversity expert to resolve the issue amid George Floyd’s protests last year were dismissed .

The investigation sparked a social media movement, led by Time’s Up and black director Ava DuVernay, demanding a change and surrounding Sunday’s 78th Golden Globes Awards.

The HFPA said it was engaged in “transformational change” and that the board would be “responsible” for making sure that change happens.

“At the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, we are committed to making transformational change,” the group said.

“From now on, the board, in consultation with external advisors, will oversee the reforms and be responsible for this change.

These changes include hiring an independent diversity, equity and inclusion expert to help the organization resolve issues and hiring a third-party law firm to review its policies.

“Hire an independent expert in organizational diversity, equity and inclusion to advise and guide us,” he said in the statement.

“Among other important tasks, this expert will check our statutes and membership requirements to help us guard against any exclusionary practices and achieve a more diverse membership.”

The organization will also introduce mandatory training on unconscious bias, anti-racism and sexual harassment for every member, she said.

He also pledged to engage in outreach work to try to recruit black and under-represented talent through internship, mentorship and scholarship programs.

The organizer of the Golden Globes Awards announced on Saturday evening his intention on social media to become more inclusive following a damning investigation

The HFPA added that it is committed to increasing “transparency” and that the changes will be made within the next two months.

“These are the first steps we will take over the next 60 days and take further action based on the recommendations from these initial reviews and assessments,” the statement said.

“We are committed to achieving these goals in order to increase transparency in our organization and build a more inclusive community.

However, just minutes after the announcement, Time’s UP cast doubts on the organization’s commitment.

Time’s Up Chief Executive Officer Tina Tchen slammed HFPA in a statement Saturday night, questioning its sudden promise to “ solve problems they have ignored for decades ” and warning that “ time is counted ”.

“ So NBCUniversal, Dick Clark Productions, and the HFPA just said they have a plan to fix the issues they’ve ignored for decades. We’re not that sure, ” she said.

Ava DuVernay, who directed Oscar-nominated film Selma, echoed her doubts about how the HFPA can tackle the problem from within

“ On behalf of the many artists who rely on us to keep the HFPA’s feet under fire from the Golden Globes racism, disrespect, misogyny and allegedly corrupt financial dealings, we need to see specific details, timelines of change and firmness. commitments.

“The right words are not enough. The clock is turning.

DuVernay, who directed the Oscar-nominated film Selma, echoed doubts about how the HFPA can tackle the problem from within.

“So the council is going to oversee its own reform?” she tweeted.

“ The same board that oversees and benefits from current practices and knowingly perpetuates the corrupt relations and racial inequity of the HFPA for decades? I get it.’

The scandal erupted last month following an LA Times report that showed the prolific industry entity has no black journalists among its 87 current members and calls for a diversity expert to resolve the problem amid last year's George Floyd protests were shot.

A source told the LA Times, The Times Up this week met with NBC executives to call on the network to push for the change to be made at the HFPA.

At Sunday’s Golden Globes, HFPA members briefly addressed the storm as they took to the stage to say that “ black representation is vital. ”

This came after the Times investigation found that the issue of low diversity was raised last summer amid nationwide protests calling for an end to systemic racism over the police murder of the black man. George Floyd.

But the group voted against the option of hiring a diversity expert.

Jenny Cooney, a current member of HFPA, admitted in an interview this week that her lack of diversity “wasn’t really something we focused on.”

The organization has also come under fire for this year’s Golden Globe nominations, which completely snubbed the critically acclaimed film I May Destroy You by black actress and writer Michaela Coel.

The organization of the industry has long been plagued by scandals and has promised reforms in the past.