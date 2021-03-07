What actor Mithun Chakraborty said after joining the BJP





Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP today, shortly before the PM Modi rally. Calcutta: Actor Mithun Chakraborty today ended days and weeks of speculation by finally joining the BJP in a massive rally addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign for the Bengal elections. One of Bengal’s most beloved actors, “Mithun-da” delivered all the punchlines that could rock the giant crowd waiting for PM Modi at the Kolkata Brigade Parade Ground. “I’m proud to be Bengali. I know you like my lines,” he said, before reciting some of his most famous one-liners. “Marbo ekhaney … porbay shoshaney eyelashes (‘I’m going to beat you here. Your body will be found in the crematorium, “he said, reciting one of his 2006 hit film,” MLA fatakeshto“. “Here is my new dialogue. Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi … friend ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chhobi (Don’t take me for a harmless snake, I’m a pure cobra, one shot and you become a photograph. ”Her audience clapped wildly. In a kurta, cap and sunglasses, the national award winner accepted the BJP flag and waved to the crowd. It was like a dream come true, he said. “The Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy. And I will share the stage with him. I never dreamed of being part of such an important gathering. I wanted to work for the poorest layers of our society, and this wish will now be fulfilled. “ 70-year-old actor and former Trinamool member Rajya Sabha has a huge fan base in Bengal. Lately he has been seen on popular dance reality shows; in Bollywood, his popularity peaked during his days as an actor dancer in blockbusters like “Disco Dancer”. Since RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visited Mithun Chakraborty in his bungalow in Mumbai on February 16, there had been speculation that the actor might join the BJP and become his face for the chief minister during of the Bengal Assembly election starting at the end of the month. Whether he is or not, the actor is one of the important faces the BJP will launch in its campaign to oust Mamata Banerjee in Bengal. Mithun Chakraborty left Trinamool within two years of his appointment to Rajya Sabha after being appointed in the Saradha chit fund case. He was questioned by the Application Directorate on the Rs 1.2 crore he had received from the group as a fee to become a brand ambassador for a television news channel financed by the Saradha group. He returned the money and left the Rajya Sabha as well as the Trinamool Congress pleading ill health.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos