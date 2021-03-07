Jennifer Lopez and list of other Hollywood celebrities from Bronx, New York





Hollywood and the New York Bronx have more in common than you might think. Some of the most popular celebrities of all time hail from this New York borough. While any avid Jennifer Lopez fan surely knows that JLo is “Jenny from the block” by now, do you know what other celebrities were born and raised in the Bronx? Otherwise, read on to know the 5 Very Famous Hollywood Celebrities Who Were Born or Raised in the Bronx. Jennifer lopez Jennifer Lynn Lopez, popularly known as JLo, was born on July 24, 1969 in the Bronx, New York. She grew up in the Castle Hill neighborhood of the Southeast Bronx with sisters Lynda Leslie with parents David Lopez and Guadalupe Rodriguez. JLo launched her showbiz career as a dancer and continued to carve out her niche as a singer and actress. Woody allen Oscar-winning filmmaker and actor Woody Allen was born December 1, 1935 at Mount Eden Hospital in the Bronx. However, he was raised in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn with Letty Aronson. After launching his writing career at the age of 15, Woody has grown into one of the most famous American filmmakers and actors of all time. Read also | ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Jennifer Lopez’s Bridal Avatar Deserves Praise, Fans Say ‘Can’t Wait’ Read also | Why did Jennifer Lopez include pole dancing in her Super Bowl 2020 halftime performance? Bruce altman American film and television actor Bruce Altman was also born July 3, 1955 in the Bronx and is of Jewish descent. After making his Hollywood debut in the years 1991 Regarding Henry, Altman continued to carve out a niche in the film industry as well as the American television industry. He last appeared in director Richard Tanne’s Amazon Studios film, Chemical hearts. Jon favreau the wolf of Wall Street Prolific actor and director, Jon Favreau was born on October 19, 1966 in the district of Queens, Flushing. However, he was raised in the Borough of the Bronx and attended the Bronx High School of Science. As a director, Jon has helmed the hit MCU movies Iron Man and The Iron Man 2. Read also | Jennifer Lopez wrote a heartwarming note on Emme and Max’s 13th birthday; See the article Saoirse Ronan Irish-American actor Saoirse Ronan was born April 12, 1994 and also grew up in the Bronx, New York. After launching her acting career in the years 2007 I could never be your wife, Saoirse went on to star in several movies and TV shows. To date, she has received five stunning British Academy Film Awards as well as four Oscars. Read also | Jennifer Lopez wants ‘nothing’ with fiance cheating rumors Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







