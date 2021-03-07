Entertainment
Bollywood actors praise Kashmir at Uri event
Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal from Uri: Fame of the Surgical Strike and Sonal Chauhan arrived today in the Uri area of the northern district of Kashmirs Baramulla to participate in a program, Umeed Ki Sehar organized by the military .
The commanding general officer (GOC), Baramulla dagger division, Varinder Vats, while speaking about the event, said the aim of organizing an event like Umeed Ki Sehar is to help young people show their talent on a biggest platform and expose them to the world. of the entertainment industry so that their talent reaches new heights.
The Umeed Ki Sehar event was a long-standing request from the residents of Uri City. The talent of young people from a distant place like Uri often goes unnoticed. By organizing today’s program, we want to provide a platform for young people in this region, so that their talent is not wasted, said Varinder Vats, on the sidelines of the program.
Visitor Vicky Kasushal, whose career took a new turn after starring in the film Uri, The Surgical Strike, praised the beauty of Kashmir. He said that Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in the world and he would love to come back to this place. Kashmir is full of talent. I was happy to see their talent today. I would love to visit this place again and again and play my part in pushing local talent, said Vicky Kaushal.
The actress, Sonal Chauhan, while showing her enthusiasm on her first visit to Kashmir, said that Kashmir is a beautiful place and in fact a Jannat. She said her first movie was titled Jannat, however, in the truest sense of the word she saw Jannat in Kashmir.
While thanking the army for organizing such a program, the two actors expressed their wish to visit Kashmir again. They said they will always be available for any program organized by the military.
picture credit
