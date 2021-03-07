Bollywood actor Anupam Kher joins “Karthikeya 2” by Nikhil Siddhartha | Telugu movie news





Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has been hired to play a pivotal role in Nikhil Siddharthas’ upcoming film ‘Karthikeya 2’. In March 2020, Nikhil surprised his fans by announcing that he will star in the sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Today (March 7), Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the film’s production house, took to Twitter to make a big announcement. Anupam Kher, who is making his return to the Telugu film industry after more than 30 years, will be seen playing a character named Dhanvantri in “ Karthikeya 2. ” Reports suggest that Anupam’s role is very unique as it will be a mix of good and bad characters. Anupam Kher, who is known for his unconventional and quirky performances, enjoys a big fan following among the masses since his debut in Aagaman (1982). Abhishek Agarwal Arts posted a video welcoming the legendary actor. They wrote: “ The # Karthikeya2 Snake team welcomes one of India’s most versatile actors on board! Happy Birthday @AnupamPKher @actor_Nikhil @chandoomondeti @ kaalabhairava7 @AbhishekOfficl @vivekkuchibotla @sahisuresh @MayankOfficl @peoplemediafcy @AAArtsOfficial # AnupamKherInKarthikeya2. ”



Here is the message:

The # Karthikeya2 team welcomes one of India’s most versatile players on board! Happy birthday @AnupamPKher ji… https://t.co/XJJ3ul17JG – Abhishek Agarwal Arts (@AAArtsOfficial) 1615111623000 Presented as a suspense thriller, this film will have Nikhil Siddharth in the main role. The search for a suitable heroine to play opposite Nikhil ended with Anupama Parameswaran. Informed sources say that when Anupama was offered the role, she agreed to take it over as it had a wide reach to play. Swathi Reddy will be seen playing the second heroine. The film is funded by TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Agarwal and Vivek Kuchibotal under the People Media Factory banner in association with Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Kala Bhairava composes the tunes for this film with Karthik Gattamaneni handling the camera and Goutham Nerusu editing the film.









