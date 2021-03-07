Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s rally in Calcutta





Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday at the Calcutta Brigade parade ground, shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to speak at a large rally. The 70-year-old actor was greeted at the BJP by National Party Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya and State Party Leader Dilip Ghosh, among others. “You have to trust me. I will always be there with you,” he told the rally as he regaled them with some of the famous lines from his hit movies. One of them was: “” I am not a jol dora snake. I am not a beleghora snake. I am a pure cobra. I knock and you will become a photograph. ” An IPC (ML) activist in the 1970s, the award-winning national actor went on to share a close bond with the IPC (M) during the 34-year-old Left Front reign in West Bengal, before developing a good equation with the TMC and often soliciting its candidates. The TMC sent him to the Rajya Sabha, but his image was affected when the Saradha Group, for which he was a brand ambassador, got involved in a ponzi scheme. In 2016, Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha for health reasons. He had only attended parliament for three days.

The sangh parivar has been courting him ever since. Recently, RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat appealed to Chakraborty at his bungalow on the outskirts of Madh Island, west of Malad, sparking speculation that the stars will return to active politics after a five-year interval. This was not the first meeting between them, as Chakraborty had previously visited the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and then met Bhagwat in UP in another function. He then said he shared a “spiritual connection” with Bhagwat, but denied any plans to join the BJP. On Saturday, Vijayvargiya announced that he had confirmed that Chakraborty would attend the Prime Minister’s rallies and expand his support for the Bengal election campaign. Political analyst Bishwanath Chakraborty said Chakraborty’s enthronement would help the BJP increase its acceptability with the masses. “The Bengalis have a psychological attachment to Mithun. He is seen as an honest person, who does social work. And people also see that the TMC did not treat him properly. It will help the BJP.” However, the TMC said it wasn’t a big deal. “Mithun is a thing of the past. His best work is over 20-30 years old. It won’t make any difference to the people of Bengal. He no longer has any appeal. We made him a deputy. The BJP put pressure on him. him and he People can see this, ”TMC spokesperson Saugata Roy told ET.









