Hollywood director Ron Howard tweets about Australia’s stunning coastal locations

American director and producer Ron Howard directs Treize Lives in Australia, the true story of the Thai cave rescue in 2018.

And the Hollywood power broker is clearly infatuated with the country, as he tweeted praise for Queensland’s Gold Coast over the weekend.

“ Hello, it’s a beautiful Sunday here in #Australia Hope you are well wherever you are, ” the Oscar-winning director wrote in a panoramic photo.

A day earlier, the director of Apollo 13 took to Instagram to share an image of kayaks in the water.

He captioned the post, “ walk early in the morning on #GoldCoast before heading to work. ”

The famous 66-year-old director ended his 14-day hotel quarantine with his wife Cheryl in January.

Production on Thirteen Lives began in March, with the Gold Coast hinterland doubling for the film’s Thai base.

The film will tell the story of the dramatic rescue of 12 young boys and their football coach in 2018 after they ventured deep into a cave that was subsequently flooded.

The production is also expected to inject more than $ 96 million into the local economy and create jobs for 435 cast and crew members, as well as 3,400 additional background actors.

The federal government spent $ 13 million to attract the project to Queensland, while the Palaszczuk government softened the deal with support from its production attraction program, while offering locations that could double for the Thai cave system.

Ron told the Gold Coast Bulletin last year that he was delighted to present the Down Under production and “to work with many talented and skilled Australian artists”.