Sunbury resident reopens Top Hat restaurant | Business

SUNBURY A lifelong dream of owning a restaurant came true for Dan Barnhart on January 29 when he turned on the lights and opened the doors to Top Hat Restaurant.

The business closed in 2019 after being open for five years. Barnhart, 57, who grew up one block from the restaurant, located at 202 Church Street, kept an eye on the site.

I’ve always dreamed of owning a restaurant and the Top Hat room is the right size I wanted, he said. I knew it wouldn’t overwhelm me and wanted to be able to do 90% of the work myself.

He intended to open early last year, but due to COVID-19 his dream has been put on hold. He said he took the time to add his own little touch to the establishment.

We were preparing and when the pandemic hit it was difficult to get started, he said. It took a long time to get the permits and get everything we needed to get started.

Then, on January 29, the doors opened and he and a staff of six employees hit the ground running.

We had a lot of take out orders, he said last week. With the restrictions still in place, we can accommodate around 30 people at the moment.

Councilor Josh Brosious, who has advocated for businesses to move to the city, said he was happy Barnhart chose Sunbury.

It’s amazing that all of these companies continue to choose Sunbury, Brosious said.

These are the kinds of things I love to see because it gives citizens another place to go and another reason to brag about the great things happening in Sunbury.

It also gives me another reason not to cook at night and to continue to go out and support our local businesses.

Barnhart said he and his wife, Sherri, had spoken to other business owners and after those conversations he felt comfortable with his plans.

We are already seeing customers coming back and keeping busy so I was happy to receive the positive feedback, he said.

Barnhart added his own spice to the interior by adding a collection of caps he has acquired around the world and naming the specialty burgers after high school champion wrestlers Shikellamy, he said.

I understand we have 12 of them, so I’ll be able to do that throughout the year and add nicknames to the burgers that will be named after the State Champions, he said.

Barnhart plans to donate $ 1 for every burger sold at Shikellamy Fifth Grade Camp, a week-long camp that the district hosts annually at Camp Mount Luther near Mifflinburg.

The new owner said he’s excited for next year and is hopeful that as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides he will see more and more people visiting the restaurant.

We hope everyone will come see us and find out what we have to offer.

The opening hours, for now, are Wednesday and Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the bar remaining open until 11 p.m.

Restaurant opening hours on Friday will be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The bar will remain open until 11 p.m. on all three weekend evenings.

For more information, search for Top Hat Sunbury on Facebook.