Saudi Arabia: Houthi drone targets gasoline tank farm in Ras Tanura port





The North Pier terminal, operated by Saudi Aramco, in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia.

Image Credit: Bloomberg

Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Defense said it destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Yemen Houthis and attacked the port of Ras Tanura and Aramco facilities in the eastern region. A drone that was used to attack an oil storage yard at the port of Ras Tanura was launched from the sea, as shards of a ballistic missile fell near the residential area of ​​Aramcos in Dhahran, according to a statement. of the Ministry of Energy. Saudi Arabia stressed that it would take the necessary steps to preserve global energy security. A shard from a ballistic missile fell near the Saudi Aramcos residential area in Dhahran, where thousands of company employees and their families live, the statement said. An official source at the ministry said that an oil tank in the port of Ras Tanura in the eastern region was also attacked by a drone coming from the sea. The two attacks did not result in any injury or loss of life or property, the ministry said. An official spokesperson for the Energy Ministry said that one of the oil tank farms in the port of Ras Tanura in the eastern region, one of the largest oil transport ports in the world, was attacked. this morning by a drone coming from the sea. The spokesperson added that another deliberate attempt was also made this evening to attack Saudi facilities in Aramcos. Shards from a ballistic missile fell near the Saudi Aramcos residential area in the city of Dhahran, where thousands of company employees and their families of different nationalities live. The spokesperson stressed that the Kingdom condemns and criminalizes these repeated acts of sabotage and hostility. The Kingdom calls on nations and international organizations to unite against these attacks, which target civilian property and vital installations. Such acts of sabotage target not only the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also the security and stability of energy supplies around the world and, therefore, the global economy. They affect the security of oil exports, the freedom of world trade and maritime traffic. They also expose coasts and territorial waters to serious environmental disasters due to potential leaks of oil or petroleum products.

