Eddie Mannix covered old Hollywood crimes, from murder to sexual assault

The real crime genre has brought the attention of public all over the world to many real crimes and criminals. Many times, revealing the many secrets of the infamous serial killers and Hollywood giants. The list is incredibly long and surprisingly full of big names that some fans still remember today.

Making his way into recent conversations as an MGM “repairman”, Eddie Mannix had taken on the role of hiding little skeletons from the hungry press. Few people knew at the time he had his own skeletons, from suspected murders to sexual assault cover-up.

(Left to Right) Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, Eddie Mannix | Archive photos / Getty Images

Mannix and his work as a “fixer” for MGM

Mannix was the Old Hollywood general manager for the MGM media company. His main job was to ensure that the press was distracted from anything that could bring “bad press” to the media business and to control the behavior of celebrities to protect them from disgrace. For the most part, he covered up criminal behavior like a car accident, pregnancy, business or anything that could tarnish their public image. Many believe his “ correction ” went far beyond misdemeanors and well into Hollywood scandals, however.

“Hello, Caesar! nods at Mannix’s careful handling of Loretta Young’s unexpected pregnancy, getting her to adopt her own child and thus protecting her from the taboo of unmarried motherhood, ” Vice reports. “His list of ‘solutions’ is almost dazzlingly reprehensible for handling the worsening drug addiction of Judy Garland and the stars who speak out to end pregnancies to pin crimes on innocent parts. He even personally helped recover the severely burned remains of mega-star Carole Lombard from a plane crash in 1942. “

Mannix was linked to a number of suspected murders

Mannix has since been linked with suspected murders that have proven to be more beneficial than anything. The most notably being that of his wife’s lover George Reeves. Reeves, the original Superman, has been a decades-unsolved real-crime mystery. He would have died by his own hand, but many find it hard to believe it, especially since his affair with Mannix’s wife was cut short not long before. His former lover, Toni Mannix, who was married to Eddie Mannix, bought him the house in which he lived and died, The Guardian reports.

Besides the odd fact that he allegedly committed suicide naked, had bruises on his face and neck, and showed no signs of suicide, “the coroner’s autopsy only took place after the corpse had been thoroughly washed. He failed to test for traces of powder on Reeves ‘hand, and although the top of Reeves’ skull was removed, no one checked the head injury for traces of gunpowder, which would have been present if he had shot point blank.

Eddie Mannix protected Harvey Weinsteins from old Hollywood

Of all the horrible things Mannix “fixed” or helped solve, there is no denying the disgusting cover-up of several cases of sexual assault and rape. One of which involved Gold diggers of 1933 star Patricia Douglas, whom he conspired with local authorities to discredit her. According to Slate, Patricia Douglas went to a casting at MGM at 4 p.m. on May 5, under the impression that she would do some background work in a movie, but had instead been “cast” for a private party. Douglas said if she had known it was work she would never have left.

Douglas later said that a man named David Ross inappropriately touched her, causing her to hide in a bathroom. After pouring alcohol down her throat against her will, Ross found her outside the party, dragged her into a car, and brutally assaulted her. Police and a forensic scientist in MGM’s pocket would say there was no evidence of the rape, and the perpetrator went down, without responsibility. She probably wasn’t the first or last woman to be sexually assaulted by a movie studio employee, and Eddie Mannix helped cover it up.