AEWs Jim Ross on Call for Barbed Wire Death Match Explosion | Entertainment

More than 40 years in his rich career, Jim ross is still passionate about professional wrestling. The proud Okie brings his knowledge and experience to All the elite struggles comments every week, and with AEW Revolution pay-per-view on the horizon and his latest book, Under the Black Hat: My Life in WWE and Beyond, coming out in the TV Insider paperback thought it was time to catch up with the legend.
It’s been almost a year since AEW made Dailys Place in Jacksonville their regular TV room. How was the shooting in one place for you?
Jim Ross: Being able to do my job from one place adds stability. You avoid airports, no more exposure to COVID. I am 69 years old and in the high risk group, although I am tested almost every week. I’m really glad we’re based in Jacksonville, bought a house here. When am I ready to hit the road, I’ll be ready to go. But I grew up on a 160 acre farm in eastern Oklahoma. We had a lot of coves and ponds, but no beach. I miss my family, but it’s a dream come true to live where I can look out my window and only see sand and the Atlantic Ocean.
Congratulations on the pocket release of your second thesis, Under the black hat. The book got a great response.
This is not your typical professional wrestling book. I do not analyze the headlights or assess the body shots. I’m just telling the story of my life and my journey. Unfortunately, when we finished the book, my wife Jan was killed in a car crash in 2017. It added a different level of emotion. I wanted to show through writing how important your significant other can and should be in your life. For many years, I took this for granted as a professional and workaholic. A lot of people said, I didn’t know you wrote a love story, they said they couldn’t get away without crying. It was not my intention. It was to tell a true story from my heart that more people could relate to.
You mentioned on your podcastthat there has been some movement in the adaptation of your two autobiographies into a television series or a movie. What can you share?
I have a meeting with a man who wants to write a screenplay. He already has several shows on television. [In fact] several people have told us about the transformation of my story into a film. Were still in the speaking stage, but he has a pulse.
How do you think the AEW Dynamite the comments team is meshing these days?
Anytime you have a three-man team, it takes time to find your rhythm. We all three have play-by-play backgrounds, so we had to adjust our timing. I think we did really well. I try to play with each other’s strengths. The good thing is that we all love each other. I think 2021 is where we really define this three-man squad.
How does social media impact your approach to broadcasting?
It’s always hard to read negative comments from people you don’t even know. They sometimes become personal. I’ve had people say I hope you have another stroke. I can’t find any value in a comment like this. First of all, I had Bell’s palsy, a facial palsy three times. I have never had a stroke. But this is the time we live in. Everyone talks openly about any subject. I take it all with a grain of salt. People have the right to an opinion. Sometimes that’s sobering, and they can make good points. I called it wrong. I am human. It’s live TV without a network, but I don’t let the negativity get me down.
What do you think of the company’s main signings with Sting and Paul Wight?
I’ve known Sting since the 1980s. Anytime you can reconnect with a friend, that’s a good thing. Paul Wight I signed for WWE at the time. I have a history with them. Sting wants to go out on his own terms, as do a lot of artists and athletes. When people talk about age, that’s not a good attitude. What we do is performance art, so these guys just have to adjust their game, so to speak. I am completely confident in our owner Tony Khan’s talent selection and how he chooses to use them.
Kenny Omega defends the AEW Championship against Jon Moxley in an explosive barbed wire deathmatch at the Revolution pay per view. How did you prepare to call this one?
The Explosive Barbed Wire Deathmatch is a match I never called. I’ve never seen one in person! Thank goodness for YouTube. It’s a car wreck waiting to arrive. Having real barbed wire around the ring ropes is intimidating. I’m going to prepare myself by watching Terry Funk, Mick Foley and Onita, a Japanese star who really created this game. The performers provide the music and we, the broadcasters, provide the lyrics. The less I know, the better I am. I love surprises.
Are there any other matches that you think will steal the show?
Chris Jericho and MJF face the Young Bucks in a game that has become very personal. It should be an amazing competition. Jericho is a Rembrandt on a different canvas. MJF is a young prodigy who will be a big star. Young Bucks could be considered the best wrestling team. Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page has a chance to be a sleeper. This card has something for everyone I think.
