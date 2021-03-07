Akron ‘American Idol’ contestant prepares Hollywood landing ticket

Serrin Joy of Akron, though disappointed to learn last week that her October audition for “American Idol” in San Diego will not air in the final ABC show audition episodes this season, was finally able to say to her fans through social media in Hollywood in the song contest.

“Unfortunately everyone, I have been informed that my audition will not be broadcast BUT! I have three yeses and a golden ticket! I am going to Hollywood!” she posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

With 150 to 200 singers attending Hollywood Week each season, anyone who receives the coveted Gold Tickets cannot be streamed in the five audition episodes, which began with the season premiere on February 14. .

Joy is so proud of her golden ticket that she hung it on the wall in her dorm at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City, where she is studying musical theater. The 19-year-old, who spoke by phone on Friday from New York City, said she was sad her audition wasn’t playing on the show, but wanted to share her success with fans.

“I would say it was a momentary disappointment just because I’m in the promo and it bothered me a bit,” Joy said, referring to an “American Idol” TV commercial that showed her briefly during the show. her audition in San Diego wearing a glamorous blue outfit with her arms outstretched, leaning back.

That moment, it turns out, happened after three judges gave her a “yes” to Hollywood and Joy raised her arms triumphantly.

Joy performed the rock song “Radioactive” for her audition in October, giving her more of an R&B flair as she accompanied herself on the piano.

The judges all gave him positive feedback before their unanimous vote.

“Lionel Richie told me he loved my take on the song,” Joy said. “He said I had great control and he was really excited to see what else I brought to the competition.”

The judges were intrigued that Joy, who is gospel trained, sang a rock song.

“First of all, they weren’t expecting me, being a woman of color, with my afro and my hoops [earrings] to listen to a rock song and play the piano. It’s just unexpected, “she said,” coming from an evangelical background. “

Judge Katy Perry asked Joy what her musical inspirations were. Joy named R & BS singers Stevie Wonder, her all-time favorite artist; and ELLE, for her impressive voice, her talent as a lyricist and her ability to play all instruments.

“Katy Perry told me I have an amazing voice,” Joy said, and also commented that she felt like Joy was restraining herself during her audition.

Luke Bryan also said he loved Joy’svoice, the teenager said, and agreed with Perry that Joy had more than she was showing them.

After all three judges voted yes, Joy got her golden ticket on the wall of the hearing room. She initially claimed to her mother, JoyScrutchings, who was waiting outside, that she had not succeeded.

After revealing her golden ticket, she and her mom, who coaches and works with Joy as “mom”, went nuts.

“We are jumping everywhere. We’re screaming, ”said Joy, who addressed her father, Walter, four siblings and church family in Akron.

After that, Joy went through many interviews. She also filmed a number of takes outside where she shouted, “I’m going to Hollywood!” and ran everywhere.

Fans following Joy’s “American Idol” journey will need to tune into the Hollywood Week episodes on March 21 and 22 to see if they can catch it.

It turns out that Hollywood week has already taken place in early December, mom is the word of Joy, who is not yet allowed to speak about her experience there.

What we do know is that Joy said she was in the soul genre for “American Idol”. Last season, for the first time, the judges saw all of Hollywood’s contestants sing from day one and executives based on their chosen genres: pop, rock, R&B, soul, singer / songwriter, or country. It is not known if this format will happen again this season.

The pandemic has created its own set of challenges and precautions for Joy and her fellow competitors. At some point before Hollywood Week, when Joy’s mother had to self-isolate after having COVID, the teenager continued on her own to go through the “Idol Boot Camp home training program. “that her mother had developed for her.

Several days before the candidates left for Hollywood, the show sent them all of the COVID-19 test kits. They did the on-camera tests on Zoom while medics monitored them and fired them that day.

So, how hard has it been for Joy to keep it a secret all those months she got a golden ticket to Hollywood and participated in it?

“It was harder for my mom,” who wanted to tell everyone the good news about her daughter, Joy said. “I like being an unexpected person.”

