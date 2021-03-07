How the Murdochs are shaping the GOP for the next 4 years by Joe Biden | Entertainment

Fox News follows the money and the Republican Party follows Fox News. Now the network is preparing the ground for this the next four years of the GOP might look like the Biden administration.
“We focus a lot on the center-right. We think that’s where America is,” Lachlan Murdoch, son of Rupert Murdoch and CEO of Fox News, said on a recent call with investors. “75 million people voted for Trump for the presidency,” he added.
“He’s just freely admitting what Fox is,” CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on “Relibale Sources” on Sunday. “It’s for the Republican Party. It’s for Republican voters.”
Fox News has stepped up its heavily loaded rhetoric in the post-Trump era, focusing on bashing Democrats, including President Joe Biden, both on air and online. The network revamped its programming in January to include more opinions and less news. And the Fox News website recently suffered “an ideological purge of factual journalism by staff,” Daily Beast reporter Diana Falzone told Stelter.
Network hosts bash Biden daily, calling him frail and senile, and Sean Hannity said the president was “weak” and “cognitively struggling.” And Fox News ratings are well below what they were at the network’s pre-election summits.
Fox News recently made another bold hiring that serves as an indication of what’s to come from the network. Kayleigh McEnany, the last White House press secretary under the Trump administration, is join Fox News as an on-air contributor. McEnany, a former CNN contributor, has been criticized for her steadfast defense of Trump’s misleading statements. She has long been a rising star in Republican politics. And in her first interview since leaving the White House, McEnany told Fox News host Harris Faulkner that she didn’t believe Trump was responsible for the Jan.6 riots on Capitol Hill.
The GOP takes notes. Fox News often serves as central messaging for the Republican Party. Republican talking points on Capitol Hill have often been first spoken by analysts, contributors, guests or hosts of Fox News.
“Television does not react to DC. DC reacts to television,” Stelter said.
The effort is part of Fox News’ response to the loss of part of its audience after Donald Trump left the White House.
In February, CNN overtook Fox and MSNBC for the fourth consecutive month in both daytime and prime-time viewing in the key demographic of adults aged 25 to 54, Stelter said. Fox News’ daytime ratings are particularly low, but the network has returned to the top spot in cable news among prime-time viewers.
