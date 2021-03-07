The beauty of the Kashmirs is breathtaking, I don’t want to go back: Bollywood celebrities

Witness Umeed Ki Sehar in Uri, say I will be back

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, March 7: The Bollywood celebrations who were in Uri today to attend the “Umeed Ki Sehar” cultural event declared that the beauty of Kashmir took their breath away and that whenever they have a chance to return to Kashmir, they would come back running.

They have also impressed that Bollywood is returning to Kashmir to explore its beauty and promote what the valley has to offer.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal – who starred in the film Uri – along with Sonali Chauhan attended the military-hosted event in Uri. At the event, GOC Dagger Division, Varinder Vats was also present.

Kaushal said it was his first visit to Kashmir and the love he received after arriving in Kashmir filled his heart.

“I wanted to come here for a long time, but I never got there, and today I am happy to be between you and it is a great moment for me. I received so much love that it filled my heart, ”he said.

While thanking the army for making his trip to Kashmir a reality, he said: “The men of the Indian army are the real heroes. We are heroes of the screen and these are the real heroes on the pitch. I thank the military for giving me a chance to come here.

He said that when people in Bollywood hear about Kashmir, everyone is willing to come. Recalling his conversation with Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, Kaushal said even Anil Kapoor was ready to come.

“When I told Anil Kapoor that I was going to Kashmir, he was ready to come. I don’t want to go back. Once a person gets here it’s really hard to go back, ”he said.

Sonali Chauhan, while describing her experience in Kashmir, said that she received immense love and wanted to stay behind to enjoy the beauty.

“I cannot describe my feelings in words. This is my first time and I have received a lot of love from people and all because of the military. These are the real heroes, ”she said, adding that she wanted to stay behind.

Bollywood celebrities signed with a promise to return soon. “Phir Milenge,” they said.

The Commanding General Officer (GOC), Dagger Division, Varinder Vats, while speaking to the media, said the organization of such an event was an old demand from the people of Uri which has been met today and that more such events will be organized to provide a platform for local talent in the coming days.