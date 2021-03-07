Is Lucy Hale related to ‘Gilligan’s Island’ actor Alan Hale Jr.?





Some of our favorite actors seem to be born with innate talent starting out as child stars and continuing to wow audiences decades later. While some struggle their entire lives to reach the limelight, others benefit from powerful connections or relatives in the industry. This raises the question of whether the Hollywood “gene” is hereditary. Naturally, when viewers start to see a familiar last name associated with multiple talents, they can’t help but wonder about family trees. This is the case of Lucy Hale, 31, whose success and last name is reminiscent of one of the biggest stars of the 60s. Lucy Hale | Lisa O’Connor / AFP via Getty Images Pretty little Liars showcased Hale’s honest talent RELATED: Ashley Benson & Lucy Hale Met On MySpace Long Before ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale is a multi-talented star from Memphis Tennessee. While perhaps best known for her television work, Hale actually started out as a singer. According to IMDb, she appeared on the 2003 season ofAmerican juniors, aAmerican Idolspin-off that saw young adults fight for a place in a pop group. Although the talented teenager managed to earn her place, the group disbanded two years later. Not ready to be out of the spotlight, Hale turned to the theater. She landed a few small roles on big TV shows from Drake and Josh at CSI: Miami and How I Met Your Mother. As her resume continued to grow, Hale finally found her breakout role in Pretty little Liars. In 2010, she made her debut as Aria Montgomery, an artistic and forward-thinking member of the show’s iconic girl group. She continued the role until 2017 and has since taken on projects like Riverdale and The hate game. With his name in the headlines so often, he’s been the subject of a lot of scrutiny. Many fans wondered if her first name was a tribute to Lucille Ball, but Hale clarified for USA today that her great-grandmother was in fact the source. Yet some still suspected that Hale had entertainment royalty in her blood. Alan Hale is remembered as the Skipper of Gilligan Island RELATED: ‘Gilligan’s Island’: Was There A Rivalry Between The Actors Who Played Ginger And Mary Ann? Gilligan Islandwas a beloved ’60s TV show, following a diverse group of characters through a wrecked sit-com. While each unique personality was loved for their own reasons, the ship’s captain was especially loved by viewers. Nicknamed “Skipper,” Alan Hale’s portrayal of the well-meaning but hopelessly confused man captured the hearts of audiences. Throughout his illustrious career, Hale has also made appearances on hits such asPerry masonandMagnum, PIHe was a staple of the Western genre and took on over 200 different roles during his tenure. Yet most fans of the actor will forever remember him as Skipper, mourning his death in 1990 from thymus cancer. the young actress could perpetuate a family legacy. RELATED: 12 Linked Actors Who Worked Together While it may seem like a long time to assume family relationships from just a last name, it’s not uncommon for Hollywood to be a family tradition. Many fans ofSchitt Creekwere surprised to know that three members of the small town team made up a real family Luckily for those wondering for years, Lucy recently appeared on WIRED’s Youtube channel to make the truth known. The star said, “I am not related to anyone in the entertainment business. I am the only person in my family who does what I do. The star even mistakenly refers to Alan as “Adam” earlier in the video, making fun of herself and making it clear that the two only share dreams, not genes.







