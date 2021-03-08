BTS set to storm the 2021 Grammys stage on March 14: Bollywood News





"We will be back" – said BTS in 2020 during the Gramnys. Now, Grammy-nominated pop stars BTS are set to take over the big stage at music's biggest night, the Grammys 2021, on March 14. BTS becomes the first Korean actor to have a solo scene at the awards ceremony. The announcement was made on March 7 on the Recording Academy page. The tweet read, "It's gonna be dynamite! Watch BTS (@BTS_twt) light the fire and light the night at the #GRAMMYs. Don't want to miss their performance on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on @CBS: # ARMY." It's gonna be dynamite! Watch BTS (@BTS_twt) light the fire and set fire to the night #GRAMMYs. You don't want to miss their performance on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on @CBS: https://t.co/FSYA126ROz #ARMY pic.twitter.com/YNzbFlVBzq Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 7, 2021 This marks BTS's third Grammys appearance. Last year they were presenters at the awards ceremony. They also did a performance with Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Nas and more for the 'Old Town Road' remix stage. This year's appearance will mark BTS's first solo performance at the Grammys, something they've been hoping for for years. While BTS likes to keep their setlist a secret, 'Dynamite' should be on it since it's the song that won them a Grammy nod in the Pop Duo / Group category. In the pandemic, they've really set the bar for virtual performances with greatness sets, visual effects, and powerful live vocals, so the expectations are pretty high for the Grammys. Now we wait and watch. BTS is also performing at the pre-Grammy MusiCares event on March 12. Besides BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, DaBaby, Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Post Malone, Cardi B, Chris Martin, Black Pumas and more are in the 2021 Grammys lineup. artists. Also Read: BTS and Big Hit Entertainment Renew UNICEF's Love Myself Campaign, Donate $ 1 Million







