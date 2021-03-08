10 MCU actor duos who played sweethearts in other projects

Given that the MCU has a wide range of players in its ranks, it’s no surprise that some of them have worked with each other in the past. Actors like Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson shared the screen multiple times before they even debuted as Captain America and Black Widow.

Some of the couples portrayed on-screen lovers, appearing in projects that included romantic comedies, dramatic stories, biopics, and even sci-fi adventures. Thanks to their talent and acting skills, they successfully sold their performances, making their romances as believable and charming as their current roles in the MCU.

ten Angela Bassett & Laurence Fishburne – What Love Has To Do With It

Angela Bassett and Lawrence Fishburne got their first and so far the only Oscar nomination for playing Tina and Ike Turner in the 1993 biopicWhat does love have to do with it. The film follows Tina’s rise to stardom and chronicles her difficult marriage to Ike, and how she finally had the courage to leave him.

Both performances were critically acclaimed and led to popular careers for both actors, which continue to this day. In the MCU, Bassett portrayed Queen Ramonda in Black Panther andAvengers: Endgame. For his part, Fishburne played the role of Bill Foster inAnt-Man and the Wasp.

9 Zoe Saldana & Mark Ruffalo – Infinitely Polar Bear

Written and directed by Maya Forbes,Infinitely polar bear follows a man with bipolar whotries to win back his wife by taking sole responsibility for their two young daughters as she attends graduate school in New York City. The film received mostly positive reviews with particular praise for Ruffalo’s performance.

Since 2012, Ruffalo has played Bruce Banner / Hulk in the MCU continuity, completely redefining the role of modern audiences. Zaldana, for her part, took on the role of Gamora in the same year as sheInfinitely polar bear and should pick it up in the next oneGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

8 Michelle Pfeiffer & Jeff Bridges – The Fabulous Baker Boys

After critically acclaimed shootsMarried to the crowd andDangerous Liaisons, Michelle Pfeiffer stunned critics with her performance in Steve Kloves’ musical dramaThe Fabulous Baker Boys. She played Susie Diamond, a former escort who enters into a romance with a struggling pianist, played by Jeff Bridges, as the two attempt to put on a salon show with her older brother.

Baker boys earned Pfeiffer a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination and cemented her as a Hollywood star. Bridges, already a three-time Oscar nominee at the time, continued his successful career, eventually playing the MCU’s first villain, Obadiah Stane in 2008.Iron Man. In 2018, Pfeiffer played the original Wasp, Janet Van Dyne, inAnt-Man and the Wasp.

7 Salma Hayek and Alfred Molina – Frida

In 2002, Salma Hayek and Alfred Molina brought the complicated love story between Mexican painters Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera to life in the biopic of the first, aptly titledFrida.The film received overwhelmingly positive reviews, although both Hayek and Molina received rave reviews and numerous nominations. Hayek was going to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance.

Both actors continued their successful and cohesive careers, eventually finding their way into the MCU. Hayek will play Ajax, the frontman of the Eternals, in the next film of the same title. Molina will revisit the role of Otto Octavius, which he first played in 2004Spider-Man 2, in Spidey’s third film,Spider-Man: No Coming Home.

6 Gwyneth Paltrow & Jude Law – The Talented Mr. Ripley

Shortly after winning his Oscar forShakespeare in love, Gwyneth Paltrow starred alongside Matt Damon and Jude Law in Anthony Minghella’s Underrated JewelThe talented Mr. Ripley. The film tells the story of Tom Ripley, a talented con artist who sneaks into the life of a handsome reckless playboy.

The film was well received and a commercial success. Paltrow and Law have pursued very successful and acclaimed careers. Paltrow started playing the role of Pepper Potts in 2008 Iron Manand picked it up for two more sequels, also appearing inThe Avengers, Spider-Man: Homecoming,andAvengers: Endgame.In 2019, Law starred as Yon-Rogg inCaptain marvel.

5 Tilda Swinton & Tom Hiddleston – Only Lovers Are Still Alive

Following the romance of two artistic, sophisticated and centuries-old vampires as they reflect on their place in modern society,Only lovers will stay alive features some of the best work of Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston. Directed by Jim Jarmusch, the film was nominated for the 2013 Palm d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hiddleston, of course, has been playing Loki for almost a decade now and will be revisiting the role in his own Disney + series later this year. Swinton played a version of the Elder by gender and race in bothDoctor Strange andAvengers: Endgame.

4 Rachel McAdams and Jake Gyllenhaal – Southpaw

Directed by Antoine Fuqua,Southpaw deals with a young boxer, played by Gyllenhaal, who must get his life back on track after an unfortunate accident kills his wife, McAdams. Even if the film received a generally mixed receptionGyllenhaal’s performance and commitment to the role received high praise.

Both active actors with successful resumes and Oscar nominations to their name, McAdams and Gyllenhaal recently joined the Marvel family. She played Christine Palmer in 2016Doctor Strange, a role she will reprise in the upcoming sequel, and he brought to lifeSpider-Man: Far From Home villainous Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio.

3 Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan – Creed

The movie that gave Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan their groundbreaking roles,Creed follows Adonis Creed, son of Apollo Creed, who searches for Rocky Balboa and asks the retired champion to become his trainer. Thompson plays Bianca, a singer-songwriter with progressive hearing loss who ultimately becomes Apollo’s fiancé and the mother of her child.

Two of the most promising and in-demand actors working in Hollywood, Thompson and Jordan have made waves with their MCU entries. Since 2018, she has played Valkyrie, a role that quickly became a fan favorite. For his part, he plays Erik Killmonger in the 2018 juggernaut,Black Panther.

2 Marisa Tomei & Robert Downey Jr. – Only You

Tomei and Downey Jr., both at a high point in their careers, joined forces in this 1994 film about a woman who believes her soul mate is a man named Damon Bradley. After finding a man of the same name, she follows him to Italy, ten days before his wedding.

Both actors suffered a decline in their careers in the late 90s and early 2000s, but recovered around the same time. Downey Jr. is, without a doubt, the heart of the MCU, having played the role of Iron Man in ten films across the entire Infinity Saga. Tomei played the role of Aunt May in both Spider Man movies and should come back inNo way home.

1 Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans – The Nanny Diaries

Johansson and Evans have worked together in eight different films, but only two of them take place outside of the MCU. They first starred in the forgotten teen movieThe perfect score in 2004, later found in the 2007 Johansson vehicleNanny Diaries. She plays an anthropologist who accepts a nanny job for a wealthy Upper East Side family, and he plays her love.

The two would, of course, move on to play two of the MCU’s most recognizable and key characters, Captain America and Black Widow.Little shop of horrors remake, with her playing Audrey and bringing her to the dentist.

