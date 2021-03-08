After the pandemic, the end of the film industry in Hollywood may have to wait





LOS ANGELES What awaits Hollywood on the other side of the pandemic? As the vaccines have spread around the world, many movie directors and theater operators have predicted hope, praying that a huge wave of ticket purchases awaits. They hope the masses, desperate to leave their homes (and tired of watching TV), will start flocking to cinemas as soon as they feel safe from the coronavirus and the big movies start to repopulate the big tops. It could happen. But early box office results point to a more messy recovery, with moviegoers’ tastes potentially changing, especially in China, maintaining the world’s No.1 movie market and behind-the-scenes conflicts between studios and theaters that reduce the availability of films. Some traditional studios have started to prioritize streaming, cracking down on multiplexing operators. It will take some time for things to work out, said David A. Gross, who heads Franchise Entertainment Research, a film consulting firm. Over the weekend, for example, the Walt Disney Company released Raya and the Last Dragon, a enthusiastically revised animated adventure that cost around $ 150 million to make. Featuring the vocal talents of Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon has performed in 2,045 theaters across North America, including some in New York City, where state officials have allowed chains like AMC to take over. their activities (at 25% of their capacity) for the first. time in a year.

Would strong reviews and pent-up demand draw audiences to theaters?

Not really: Ticket sales for Raya and the Last Dragon in the U.S. and Canada totaled just $ 8.6 million, according to Comscore, which compiles box office data. Mr Gross called the result low, even by pandemic standards. Tom & Jerry: The Movie, a poorly reviewed offer from Warner Bros. that cost around $ 80 million to make, hit theaters on February 26 and raised $ 14 million in its first three days. Mr. Gross considered Tom & Jerry’s turnout to be very good and a positive sign for the company. Raya and the Last Dragon was probably chosen for two reasons. Disney simultaneously offered the film to Disney + subscribers for an additional premium access of $ 30 and Cinemark, the # 3 movie channel in the United States (behind AMC and Regal), refused to book it. Cinemark and Disney fought over license terms, with Cinemark citing simultaneous streaming debut insisting on a cut, and Disney giving little. We make short-term booking decisions on a low-key, movie-by-movie basis, focusing on the long-term benefits for exhibitors, studios and moviegoers, Cinemark said in a statement. Cinemark and other movie chains made a deal with Warner to play Tom & Jerry, even though it was simultaneously available at no extra charge to HBO Max subscribers. Disney declined to comment. To confuse the situation further, it’s possible that Raya and the Last Dragon did some successful business on Disney +. Only Disney knows. The company does not disclose financial figures for its Premium Access versions. Jonathan Cohen, director of content and communications for ListenFirst, a social media analysis company, said there was a high level of interest in the film PG, which generated 84,897 Twitter posts on Friday and Saturday. (But not as high as the PG-13 Coming 2 America, which became available Friday to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription and generated 243,769 tweets.)

Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, said that even after the pandemic, Disney will release films in new ways, with some released to theaters exclusively, some available as Raya and the Last Dragon, and others making their debuts. exclusively (and at no additional cost) on Disney +, which now has nearly 100 million subscribers worldwide. I think the consumer is probably more impatient than he has ever been, Mr Chapek said at a Morgan Stanley conference last week. They’ve had the luxury of a whole year of getting titles at home, pretty much anytime they want. And so I’m not sure there is a turning back.

Hollywood also paid a lot of attention to the performance of Raya and the Last Dragon in China. Because Disney + does not operate there, the film arrived in theaters exclusively, Disney’s first major release in the critically important market in six months. In China, where the coronavirus is largely under control, theaters are setting box office records even with capacity limits, an encouraging sign of a strong global rebound. But Raya only raised $ 8.4 million in China in its first three days, about half of what unfranchised Disney films like Zootopia and Moana did before the pandemic. Even Tom & Jerry took in $ 12.2 million last month. What happened? It wasn’t clear to box office analysts on Sunday, with some believing the subject matter of the films could have been a hindrance (dragons can be surprisingly delicate) and others pointing to a possible hangover from Mulan, which bombed in China in September after a filming location. created problems. For others, the cold reception added to fears that the Chinese market had changed dramatically, with moviegoers now preferring local films like Detective Chinatown 3 and Hi, Mom to US imports. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) has grossed $ 25.5 million in China since its release on December 18, around 70% less than its series predecessor collected in the summer of 2017. Disney’s standard box office statement noted that Raya and the Last Dragon performed better in China than two recent Pixar films: Onward arrived at around $ 2.8 million in ticket sales in August and Soul raised. $ 5.5 million in December. Over the past year, as the pandemic has dragged on, Hollywood has pushed back the release of dozens of films and redirected others to streaming services. The studios cited one main reason: North America’s No.1 box office market New York and its immediate suburbs have remained closed. The gradual reopening of neighborhood theaters, which began on Friday, immediately emboldened studios, with Sony speed up the exit by Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway and Paramount giving A Quiet Place Part II similar treatment.

We are back! the marquee at the IFC Center, a Manhattan art film complex, read Saturday. Focus Features said Promising Young Woman, a revenge drama starring Carey Mulligan, performed particularly well in New York City, selling available seats in several theaters. Boogie, another Focus specialty, found 20% of its audience in the area, with AMC Empire in Times Square as the top location. San Francisco theaters also reopened on Friday, leaving the Los Angeles area as the only major market in the United States where theaters remain closed. About 80 percent of theaters in North America can now operate.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos