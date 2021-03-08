Entertainment activities resume in Saudi Arabia with strict measures against COVID-19





RIYADH: A charity in Riyadh distributes 1,000 meals a day to underprivileged families severely affected by the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Founded by the Governor of Riyadh Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz, the Khairat program helps ensure that low-income families in the Kingdoms capital have access to two full, healthy and balanced meals per day, by supporting not only the cooking process, but also the distribution to those who need it.

Abdullah Al-Sebai, Khairat’s general supervisor, told Arab News that the program was originally established in 2018 to collect leftover food from banquet halls, weddings and other major events where a surplus tends to be to be left.

Our team would pick up leftover food from these events, pack them carefully and distribute them to families in need, he said.

However, once the pandemic ended these large-scale gatherings, the Khairat team quickly found a solution that would ensure these families were not left behind.

With the green light from Prince Faisal, we established a professional relationship with a kitchen owned by the Al-Melwan charity, which employed seven Saudi women to prepare the meals needed for the distribution, Al-Sebai added. Khairat bought them meals and is responsible for the daily delivery.

After the food was prepared by the Al-Melwans kitchen team, Al-Sebai said the meals came out twice a day 500 lunches and 500 dinners, all delivered within half an hour to families with which the charity had a long-standing relationship. .

The initiative, which began on February 14, was expected to last 30 days, but could be extended.

We intend to do everything we can to make sure these families are not at risk from the pandemic, he said.

To maintain their services alongside Al-Melwans, the charity also coordinated with a number of restaurants to provide meals and private entities who also helped with their food distribution. More than 27,000 meals were distributed to around 4,500 families in 13 districts of Riyadh from February 12 to 28.

Khairat accepts donations, both in the form of monetary contributions and requests from donors such as banquet halls, hotels and other event accommodation venues, on their website, https: // khiyrat .org.sa / in /.

