Year-old pandemic taught musicians to play in a different world | Culture & Leisure

Necessity, they say, is the mother of all invention.

And that has certainly been true for musicians and the music industry during this year of COVID.

Concerts, tours and venues were among the first to be closed by the pandemic and are expected to be the last to open, even as vaccine administration accelerates. There are hopes and projections. Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation, whose company suffered an 84% drop in revenue in 2020, predicts that most of the growing capacity restrictions will allow large-scale concerts to return this summer, although he has acknowledged that a majority of touring artists were watching 2022 for their returns. .

But the truth is, no one really knows what’s going to happen. Or when.

This leaves musicians, promoters, crews and venue operators grappling with the pandemic carnage on their businesses. The “hits” of the year were not just songs, but also loans and laws, fundraising initiatives from organizations such as MusiCares, Sweet Relief, Live Nation’s Crew Nation and, closer to with us, the Michigan Music Alliance to help those who have been the victims of the closure.

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) formed in the wake of COVID, representing more than 800 members, successfully lobbied Congress for relief funding Save Our Stages Act, while spinoffs such as the Michigan Independent Venue and Promoter Association (MIVPA) have done the same.

At the heart of it all, however, is the music. And for musicians, the pandemic has introduced a steep learning curve on how to maintain their careers and creativity, and perhaps make a semblance of it.

“It’s amazing how suddenly it all came to a halt,” said Ann Arbor-based Laith Al-Saadi, NBC’s “The Voice” Season 10 finalist. “It’s pretty amazing when your whole world quits. I have been fortunate enough for 25 years to make a living just playing my music and being able to play my own music. I hope I can start playing again. do that.”

LET THE MUSIC PLAY

The main lesson for musicians, in fact, was to keep playing. There were opportunities to perform in person, especially during the summer and even now, as restaurants and bars are allowed to increase capacity and extend their hours of operation. However, the internet has been heaven, as artists have learned the tricks and craft of performing in front of a silent audience visible on small screens in front of them. Some use booming platforms like Veeps, StageIt, Noonchorus, Topeka, Nocapshows, and others. Many are doing this on their own, using their social media and websites and finding ways to monetize performance through tickets or virtual advice pots.

Virtual culture has even given artists a potentially larger global audience, as well as opportunities to play more lucrative corporate shows and office parties through online access. Events such as the Detroit Jazz Festival, Concert of Colors, Movement and Arts, Beats & Eats have been brought online, expanding their audiences. Others, like the Nocturnal Lullabies for Detroit and the upcoming Spread the Music festival, were created specifically for the new format.

“Artists want to play and music lovers want to listen to music,” says Marianne James of The Ark in Ann Arbor, who has partnered with musicians for more than 100 free virtual Family Room concerts since last spring, sharing their income with them. as well as around 80 paying virtual shows. The club also put its annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival online for a three-day event at the end of January, with nearly 4,500 passes sold to viewers in 22 countries on six continents.

“It’s not about what l’Arche can do, it’s” What do artists need? ” We knew artists were decimated by this, so how can we have a win-win for the artists, the venue and the audience? Something that … puts money in everyone’s pocket was important to us.

Lake Orion singer-songwriter Steve Taylor, whose band, the Steve Taylor Three, released a new album just as the success of the pandemic revealed that virtual shows can be lucrative. His Friday night performances “Live From Forties” on Facebook, which he began on March 20, have become a family affair, with his wife taking care of the “set design” and his sons helping with the technology and even playing with Taylor on occasion. He ended up making more money than he would have gotten playing his usual lineup of live shows Thursday through Saturday.

“It really helped me,” says Taylor, who also gave virtual music lessons during the pandemic. “What I didn’t take into account was that everyone was at home, with nothing to do. So people were watching my Friday night show, putting it on the big screen like it was. was a concert, watched her and donated. And not just here, but I have family in Ohio, Florida, friends in Colorado, people from different parts of the country who normally couldn’t tell me. see at all.

“I think everyone in the music industry has had to learn to pivot and embrace new technologies and use them. This is probably the biggest lesson. It’s not a replacement (for live shows), but it’s definitely a bit of a band-aid. “

Vin Dombroski, frontman of Sponge and the Orbituns, agrees: “You have to stay active, musically, pivot, which meant doing a ton of live streaming.” His vehicle has primarily been a weekly Facebook Live show called “The Beer Sessions,” building on the acoustic broadcasts Sponge made and using them to benefit sites and staff injured by the closures.

“It’s learning to take the energy that we would have for a live concert and redirect it elsewhere, musically,” explains Dombroski.

His Sponge teammate Andy Patalan did much the same with his two-week “Making It Up As We Go!” sessions on Facebook and Instagram, using a pot of tips to generate “regular income” at a time when there is nowhere to play for it.

“It opens up a creative path,” Patalan admits. “I’ve always found myself flexible and malleable, doing a lot of things. It just felt like another one of them, ‘OK, it’s time to experience it in a new way, a new era, a new era. “

Patalan acknowledges that playing without an audience in the room “was awkward” at first, but he has learned to interact with viewers through virtual chat features and other online communications which have also helped expand his repertoire.

“I’ve learned hundreds of songs that I never would have thought of,” Patalan notes. “If anyone wants to hear ‘Girl From Ipanema’ I have to learn it. That’s why I called it ‘Making It Up As We Go! “I’m trying to figure it out, as we all are.”

Meanwhile, Troy’s Keynote Sisters have found a safe way to hit the road. Siblings Phoebe and Jacklyn Holmes loaded a speaker system into their Honda Odyssey and roamed the metro area to play private mobile concerts for hire. “Virtual concerts were cool, but it wasn’t the same as performing live for someone,” says Phoebe.

DIFFICULT WEATHER

Al-Saadi, however, saw the other side of the equation. Although his free Facebook Friday night performances from home started gangbusters, with around 40,000 views, he saw things “slow down” due to the platform’s changing algorithms, which made it harder to do so. know the shows without buying ads on the site. .

“It started off pretty encouraging, actually,” Al-Saadi said, “but it’s harder to get people to know it without spending money promoting it.” Nonetheless, he plans to continue the series and has also performed virtually from the stage of The Ark with another show coming on March 12. “I want to offer respite to people who need it and who cannot afford things,” Al- Dit Saadi. “I understand. My own financial affairs kind of fell apart.

“And, honestly, I got stuck in my house on my own, with my cats. So this is the only opportunity I have to have some kind of more social awareness and to know that people are out there. and at least benefit from it. “

Musicians are also exploring other creative avenues. Al-Saadi has a new album ready but on hold because he wants to be able to tour to promote it.

Patalan teamed up with other local artists last May to remotely record a single, “New Routine,” while Sponge did the same this month with a cover of Pulp’s “Common People”. Sponge also recorded a new album which will be released this summer, while Dombroski produced a benefit EP for the Pope Francis Center in Detroit last fall and launched a new group, Lucid, with alumni from Megadeth, Fear Factory and Bang. Tango.

“I don’t know when we’ll be back there like we were before… so you’ve got to do something,” Dombroski said. “What makes it so bad is you see the articles on music streaming services and subscription services making more money for them and for the labels. But the last thing musicians had for making money was to be on the road. Now it’s taken. far, so it’s just harder. “