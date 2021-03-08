Trendy beauty Rashmika Mandanna is well known to be making her Bollywood debut with a movie called Mission Majnu. Starring Siddharth Malhotra in the lead male role, the film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

Meanwhile, the latest news is that Rashmika is in talks for a few more interesting Bollywood projects, according to sources. Full details regarding Rashmika’s upcoming Hindi projects will be available soon.

We previously reported that Rashmika bought a fancy apartment in Mumbai a few months ago.

