Why the actor who plays Seth ‘the Shrimp’ looks so familiar in the Netflix original

One of the last originals to hit Netflix in March was the movie Moxie. It’s set in the Pacific Northwest and focuses on Vivian (Hadley Robinson), who is introverted and voted the most obedient in her high schools, pretty inappropriate rankings that come out every year. A new girl, Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Pea), shakes things up when she doesn’t pull out of popular school quarterback Mitchell Wilson (Patrick Schwarzenegger), who is a bit more extreme than your average bully.

And Seth The Shrimp ends up catching Vivians’ attention when she least expects it. But why does he look so familiar? The skateboarder who can recite all the American Girl dolls and who could steal your heart has also skated in a popular movie you may have seen before.

Seth The Shrimp is played by Nico Hiraga who had a hilarious role on Booksmart

Hadley Robinson as Vivian, Nico Hiraga as Seth in “Moxie” | Colleen Hayes / NETFLIX

RELATED: Why Booksmart Is Better Than Superbad

Nico Hiraga is the actor in which Seth The Shrim Moxie. Hiragas’ portrayal of Seth is sweet, genuine, and certainly makes a great high school crush on screen. According to PopBuzz, Hiraga is 23 years old and is from San Francisco, California. He is also proud of his Japanese heritage and is friends with rapper Tyler, The Creator.

Hiraga started acting around 2017 and appearing in Skateboard kitchen and Ballers. But his most memorable role before Moxie was in Booksmart with Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever. He played Tanner, another high school student who skated but who, memorably, would continue to play football for Stanford in the fall.

Before acting, he had a fairly decent clientele thanks to his reputation as a skateboarder. And while that has played a pretty big role in most of his notable characters, he doesn’t sweat too much being typed.

I haven’t tripped too much, because I don’t think I would be where I am today in my life without skateboarding, said Hiraga Teen vogue on March 3, Seth was a skater. I can give skateboarding a good name in the Hollywood industry, especially if I play this good character, Seth, and he’s the right guy and he gets to skate so I’m all for because already from the start, a lot of skateboarders overall, don’t really have the best name for themselves.

Hiraga thought Seth would be played by a white actor

Moxie is based on the novel of the same name by author Jennifer Mathieu. And according to BuzzFeed, Seth is new to the book, as is Lucy. They report that it may be written in Latinx because he has olive skin and his father’s name is Alejandro. However, this is not explicit and when Hiraga read the script for Moxie, he thought it was a part written for a white actor.

I love that Seth is Asian. It’s sick, Hiraga told Teen Vogue. Because honestly I never saw … I remember reading the audition and I actually hit my manager, I was like, Are you sure you want me to play this … I’m reading this script, and this dude Seth looks pretty built out for a white dude in Hollywood.

But, of course, Hiraga got the part and it suits him well.

The fact that they gave it to a hapa child, [who is part] Japanese, I was just like, Oh, wow. Let’s go, Hiraga told Teen Vogue he got picked. Like, okay. Hollywood, I see you. Netflix. Do your thing.

Another difference from the book is the date of the funeral that Seth takes Vivian on. On paper, this seems unromantic and rather scary, which could be a good reason why it wasn’t written in the first place. But in the Netflix movie, it works. But for Hiraga, it was a little strange to be in this coffin.

I’ll tell you, man. I was like, what happens on the first date? Said Hiraga. I’m inside a coffin and I was like, it’s wild.

Hiraga said he probably wouldn’t take a girl on a date there, but Seth is imaginative and he was super romantic, so he gives her props for that.

Hiraga also learned the names of the American Girl dolls through the script, not in advance. And that was one of the most difficult scenes for him to work on, actually.

I would say that scene and the scene where I get a little angry, those are the scenes I had to work on the most, Hiraga said. I really had to write these names down.

RELATED: Here’s Why Booksmart Director Olivia Wilde Called The Film A Major Bet