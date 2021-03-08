Simon Cowell would have preferred to have a bicycle accident than COVID | Entertainment





Simon Cowell would have preferred to break his back rather than catch a coronavirus. The music mogul is recovering after damaging his spine when he fell from an electric bike last summer, but despite being close to paralysis, the 61-year-old star is grateful the results of his terrible accident had a clear path to recovery, when things surrounding the virus are so unpredictable. Reflecting on a walk with his boyfriend, Piers Morgan wrote in his Mail On Sunday Event column: We talked about his accident. I immediately knew I was in serious trouble, he said. I have never felt pain like this. Doctors told him he was half an inch from his fractured spinal cord and left him paralyzed. It was terrible, but at least I quickly knew exactly what I was dealing with and what I would need to do in terms of rehabilitation etc. I would have preferred to experience this rather than COVID, which seems so unpredictable. A great friend of mine was in a coma for several weeks with the virus and we thought we were going to lose him. It was incredibly scary. I knew I wasn’t going to die, even though I feared I would never walk again. “ America’s Got Talent ” judge Simon, who quit smoking and overhauled his eating habits last year, also stunned his friend by revealing that he walked two hours every day and found that his walks changed his life. Piers – who was once on the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ jury with Simon – wrote: I go for two hour walks almost every day, he suddenly announced. Two o’clock?! I cried. I broke my ankle last summer and it’s still not fully recovered so that would be a pretty tough physical test for me. Not that I dared to admit it, of course. Yes. They have really changed your life. I walk with friends or co-workers and chat one-on-one with them in a way we normally would never do. I loved it, and I also got fitter than I have ever been in my life. Although he feels worried about the length of their walk, the Good Morning Britain host admitted it was one of the best times he has ever had with his friend. He said: Our conversation was surprisingly deep. We talked about friendship, family, work, loyalty … and disloyalty; about the people we eliminated from our lives, for a variety of reasons, and the people we value even more today.

