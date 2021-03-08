‘Bollywood is a male-dominated industry,’ says Bollywood singer Jonita Gandhi

Jonita Gandhi is a Bollywood play singer who is known for songs like “Dil ka telephone”, “Kahaan hoon main”, “Lag ja gale” and many other charts. In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal on the eve of International Women’s Day, the singer opened up about her trip to Bollywood and expressed her take on social issues such as the gender pay gap. and the discrimination faced by working women.

Q. How important was your mother to helping you get to where you are today?

I feel like my mom doesn’t have enough credit for my success compared to my dad because he’s musical. Honestly, my mom deserves just as much credit, if not more, for shaping my career. She has been the backbone of the family. She was the one who prepared me for the practice, the concerts and was always there to support me.

Q. How difficult was it to deal with the lockdown and how did you keep your focus intact?

In fact, creatively locking gave me time to think about what I wanted to do, what I should prioritize in life. It was like a forced break from work, which I later realized was really necessary. We get carried away with our daily routine, the lockdown forced us to sit down and think about what we really need. I live in Mumbai but my family lives in Toronto, and I always travel due to which I rarely spend time with my family. During the lockdown after a long time I was able to spend 3 months with my family which was really special.

Q. What do you think of the discrimination at work that working mothers often face?

I think working mothers take on a lot more responsibility than the average man. They have to juggle family responsibilities and work and still face discrimination which I find really unfair. I think they should actually be given more consideration for their efforts.

Q. What do you think of the gender pay gap in Bollywood and what do you think is the main reason?

I think it goes back to centuries of conditioning where the mindset was shaped in such a way that women shouldn’t be treated equally with men. I believe change is slowly happening, but it is so ingrained in our society that it will take time. For now, it’s hard to reverse the conditioning.

When it comes to Bollywood, I think there are many factors other than gender that determine your salary. But I think it’s a male dominated industry where women need to keep more factors in mind as they move forward in their careers. I think men have an added advantage in Bollywood. We also have strong women in the industry who have inspired many women around the world.

Q. What is your message to young girls who have to go through more societal constraints than boys to achieve their dreams?

Oh my God, I’m really excited because more and more women are now taking center stage. To young girls I would say: work hard, follow your dreams, avoid falling into stereotypes, don’t let gender discrimination affect you in any way and keep pushing you around because there are so many capable women. . I would say for sure that we are more capable than men in many ways. I’m just really excited to see the younger generation, I think it’s the generation of the stronger women.