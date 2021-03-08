Actor’s drastic weight loss will leave you in awe





Fardeen Khan’s drastic weight loss photos Highlights Fardeen Khan celebrates his 47th birthday today (March 8) A few months ago the actor got clicked in Mumbai and his drastic weight loss impressed everyone. Fardeen is set to make his comeback with Mukesh Chabbra’s next one The son of veteran actor Firoz Khan, Fardeen Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1998 with Prem Aggan. The actor’s impressive acting in the first film earned him the Filmfare Best Debut award. Fardeen has been seen in a host of groundbreaking films and his acting prowess was something much talked about during that time. However, after working in the industry for over a decade, the actor disappeared from the silver screens, leaving his fans disheartened. Fardeen was last seen in Dulha mil gaya in 2010. Post that, several photos of Fardeen went viral, in which he was seen with massive weight gain and was trolled and humiliated for the same. However, he has been quiet about the reason for his disappearance and his weight gain. Many believed he had quit gambling and moved abroad with his wife and children. Which was true to some extent. Fardeen moved abroad but did not stop playing. A few months ago, Fardeen got clicked in Mumbai by dads and he left everyone in awe of his appearance. The actor was seen very slim and fit. Sporting a casual look, the actor was clicked past Mukesh Chabbra’s desk and posed for the paps, flaunting his stunning transformation. As soon as his photos went viral, the news of his return started to create a buzz online and he himself agreed that he would be making a comeback very soon. Today (March 8), Fardeen is celebrating her 47th birthday and on her special day, let’s take a look at her transform photo that has gone viral on the web. Fardeen Khan drastic weight loss Before After Isn’t that awesome? After leaving everyone in awe of his skinny appearance, Fardeen, in an interview, spoke at length about his demise, how he lost a lot of weight, and coming back. He said he took a conscious break from the movies, but never thought it would be so long. The actor also added that he and his wife moved to London because she was struggling to have children. Fardeen wanted to be with his wife for moral support, which is why he too moved to London with her. Speaking about his weight loss, Fardeen said ETimes, “I had taken a step back then. I was happy. It was this year that I didn’t feel 25 anymore. I wanted to physically feel 25. As you get older, bodily degeneration catches up with you. I wanted to feel myself. very, very good again. I have started to eat healthy and eat right. I have lost 18 kg in the last six months, but there is still 35% way to go in this aspect. In the work that we do in our industry, you are expected to look your best and you really want to look your best. “







