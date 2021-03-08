Entertainment
Women’s Day 2021: Seven Bollywood Actors Who Become True Superstars
It is no secret that the Hindi film industry has, over the years, welcomed several popular female performers who have won hearts with their work. On International Women’s Day, here’s a look at seven Lady Superstars and their contributions to Bollywood
Madhubala
Madhubala became an inseparable part of the Hindi film industry in the 1950s due to her work in films such as Amar, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi and Howrah Bridge
It was, however, the timeless classic Mughal-e-Azam This turned out to be a game changer for the ‘Evergreen Beauty’ as she saw her defend herself against seasoned performers Dilip Kumar and Prithviraj Kapoor. His strong screen presence and effective dialogue were the highlights of the romantic drama, which revolved around the tragic love story of Salim and the “Kanees” Anarkali.
She died in 1969, at the age of 36, after leading the big screen for more than a decade.
Nargis
The Power performer became a household name when she performed alongside Dilip Kumar and ‘The Showman’ Raj Kapoor in Andaaz. She subsequently solidified her reputation in the industry with films such as Anhonee Awaara andShree 420.
It was, however, the project led by Mehboob Khan Mother India who established her as an artist par excellence. The film starred her as a willful woman from a humble background and hit the right notes with her effective presentation.
The film was selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars and was nominated in the “Best Foreign Language Film” category. He did not win the award, however. Nargis died in 1981, almost a year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. His legacy lives on thanks to his actor son Sanjay Dutt and his daughter Namrata.
Sridevi
Sridevi started his Bollywood career with Solva Saawan but failed to make an impact. She garnered praise for her performance in the 1983 release Sadma although the film did not fare well at the box office. The star finally broke into the big leagues with Mr. India. The ‘Last Empress’ cemented her position in Bollywood with films such as Khuda gawah, Chandini and Lamhe. She played a dual role in ChaalBaaz, proof of her versatility as a performer. Sridevi eventually took a hiatus from the movies for personal reasons before making an impressive comeback with English Vinglish. She died of ‘accidental drowning’ in 2018, less than a year after the release of her latest film Mom.
Tabu
Tabu, who was initially criticized for her unconventional appearance, became a force to be reckoned with due to her impressive acting chops. She won a nationwide award for the critically acclaimed film Maachi. The actor went on to deliver commendable performances in films such as Chandini Bar, Astitva and Cheeni Kum. The seasoned artist emerged as the proverbial stage thief in Haider with his scenes reel son Shahid Kapoor hitting the right notes.
Deepika padukone
Deepika made her Bollywood debut in the most categorical way possible with the big hit About Shanti About. She consolidated her position in the industry with Bajirao Mastani, directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film starred her as the fiery “Mastani” and emerged as a big hit. His chemistry with Ranveer Singh was one of the highlights of the blockbuster. She played the titular role in Padmaavat, which has raked the moolah despite its exit amid controversy. Deepika has also received praise for her work in Piku, Ram-leela and Chhapaak.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana made an impressive debut with a daring role in Bandit. She found a foothold in the industry with her work in films such as Fashion and Woh lamhe. However, it was the release of 2014 Queen, a film that starred her as a naïve young lady, that turned out to be a game changer for the star. The Tanu marries Manu The franchise has also done wonders for her career as it has seen her defend against R Madhavan. Kangana wowed die-hard fans with her work in the period drama Manikarnika and Panga.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka faced many setbacks early in her career, but eventually became the talk of the town when she tried out the role of a scheming and manipulative woman in Aitraaz. She went on to star in several critically acclaimed films such as Mary kom, Fashion and 7 Khoon Maaf, emerging as the choice of the masses. She has won several awards for her portrayal of a young woman with autism in Barfi, a game changer for the star. His other notable films include Bajirao mastanI, Dil dhadakhne do, Mujhse Shaadi Karonge and Dostana.
Honorable mentions: Vidya Balan, Smita Patil, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Hema Malini, Anushka Sharma and Zeenat Aman
