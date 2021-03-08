Emilia Clarke on Getting Botox and Loads in Hollywood





“If my face reflects the time I have spent on this earth, I am up for it.” Emilia Clarke loves the skin she’s in. In an interview with ELLE UK, she remembered receiving the worst skincare advice from her facialist who told her to get stuffed. “I once had a facialist tell me I needed fillers and I showed him the door. I was literally like, ‘Get out, Clarke remembers. His exact words were, ‘Then you can get your face back. At that time, I was 28 years old. “ As a Hollywood actor, Clarke admits that she felt the pressure to do work. “You hear about all your contemporaries doing it and you’re like, ‘Does that mean I have to do this? Should I do this? she says. And then you work on a film and the cinematographer shines on you beautifully and you get over it. “ But since Clarke learned about the beauty of aging, she knows she doesn’t need to change her features. At 34, Clarke says she’s wiser and smarter than she was before. I’ve had more experiences, I’ve done it all and I’m proud of it, she explained. You can only do it because you are the age you are. Time is the only thing [that] allows you to do these things. So if my face is to reflect the time I’ve spent on this earth, I’m up for it, Clarke continued. The Game of thrones star isn’t planning to fill out anytime soon. “If my job tells me I need something more than maybe a little Botox at 45 or whatever, then I’m going to stop doing the job,” she says. Clark is so confident, and that’s what I’m here for! BuzzFeed every day Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

